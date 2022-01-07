NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams’ younger brother, a former police officer himself, was, named Friday as a New York Police Department deputy commissioner, police sources said.
Bernard Adams was assigned to the office of new Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, sources said. That post is believed to be temporary. Sources expect Bernard Adams to be transferred elsewhere once other high-level personnel moves are finalized.
Bernard Adams, five years younger than the mayor, retired as a sergeant. The mayor retired as a captain.
And while the jump to deputy commissioner, a civilian position, is not without precedent, observers at One Police Plaza could not recall any mayor in recent memory having a relative so high up in the Police Department.
———
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.