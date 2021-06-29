NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's election board says it accidentally included 'test' results in Tuesday's mayoral vote count.
AP
New York City's election board says it accidentally included 'test' results in Tuesday's mayoral vote count
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bradford - Salem J. Thomas, 98, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2020, at Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings. He was born in Lawrence on September 7, 1922, the son of the late John and Nellie (Nicholas) Thomas. Salem attended the Lawrence school system and gr…