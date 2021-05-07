New York Rangers (26-23-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-14-7, third in the East Division)
Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -280, Rangers +222
BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Boston looking to end its three-game road losing streak.
The Bruins are 32-14-7 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team with 23 total penalties.
The Rangers are 26-23-6 against the rest of their division. New York serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 73 total minutes.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 65 total points for the Bruins, 27 goals and 38 assists. David Krejci has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-20 in 51 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.
Rangers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie Coyle: day to day (upper-body).
Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body), Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Artemi Panarin: out (lower body), Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Brett Howden: out (foot), Julien Gauthier: day to day (lower body), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).
