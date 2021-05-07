New Jersey Devils (19-28-7, seventh in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (31-17-6, fourth in the East Division)
Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -235, Devils +190
BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Islanders take on New Jersey.
The Islanders have gone 31-17-6 against division opponents. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.
The Devils are 19-28-7 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 14.6% of chances.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 41 total points for the Islanders, 15 goals and 26 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with a plus-five in 44 games this season. Pavel Zacha has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.
Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, two penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).
Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Mikhail Maltsev: day to day (lower-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Miles Wood: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.