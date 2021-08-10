North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.