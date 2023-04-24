NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
New York Life, America’s largest mutual life insurer 1, today pledged $20,000 in immediate support to the Arkansas Food Bank in response to tornadoes that struck Arkansas and other nearby communities.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Arkansas and the surrounding areas in the aftermath of these devastating tornadoes as they begin to rebuild. New York Life is committed to providing this assistance to offer some relief to the people of Arkansas and all those who have been impacted in the neighboring communities,” said Heather Nesle, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility, New York Life.
In 2022, New York Life and the New York Life Foundation combined to provide over $32.1 million in charitable contributions including $3.3 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company ( www.newyorklife.com ), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States 1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies 2.
1 Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).
