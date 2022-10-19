NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
New York Life today pledged $500,000 toward relief and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This includes immediate support of $150,000 to Feeding Florida and $100,000 to the American Red Cross, up to $100,000 for New York Life’s disaster matching gifts program for workforce donations to both nonprofit organizations as well as the company’s Emergency Assistance Fund, and support for longer-term recovery needs in the impacted communities.
“As people in affected communities begin to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Ian, New York Life is committed to providing relief to those impacted the most,” said Heather Nesle, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility, New York Life.
New York Life customers are eligible for crisis relief. For those who are in immediate financial need, New York Life can quickly provide emergency loans against the cash value of a current policy to help in recovery and rebuilding. New York Life also can assist if a policy owner needs a payment extension for a short time. Policy owners should visit New York Life’s web site at www.newyorklife.com or call the toll-free line, 1-800-695-1314, for assistance.
In 2021, New York Life and its Foundation provided over $32 million in charitable contributions including nearly $4 million in response to the COVID pandemic and other disasters to support communities across the country.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company ( www.newyorklife.com ), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest 1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies. 2
