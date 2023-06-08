NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
After consulting with health officials and its partners at World Rugby and USA Rugby, the World Rugby Football League announced today it was forced to reschedule the new league’s kick-off RFL Champion Sevens due to the worst air quality ever recorded for New York City due to Canadian wildfires, and the inability to predict when the over 400 wildfires will be controlled.
Over 100 million Americans across 16 states were under severe air quality alerts and La Guardia flights were canceled, as over 400 wildfires burned over 9 million acres across Canada according to the Canadian Emergency Forest Fires Centre.
America’s newest major league, the World RFL was set to kick off league play in Red Bull Arena showcasing World Rugby’s greatest rugby sevens teams playing for the new Olympic sport’s world record prize of $1,000,000 with all 9 hours of 16 championship games to be carried live on ESPN+.
World Rugby top ranked teams from around the world included Olympic and Rugby World Cup Sevens powerhouses:
- New Zealand All Blacks
- Australia Wallabies
- South Africa Springboks
- United States Eagles
- France Les Bleus
- Ireland
- Fiji Flying Fijans
- Kenya Shujaa
RFL Commissioner William Tatham regretfully affirmed the move stating, “Despite the overwhelming support of ticket buying fans, sponsors and rugby fans around the world, the RFL couldn’t overcome the health and safety of our fans and players. Unlike traditional sports leagues, our fans and teams fly in from around the world weeks in advance to train and get acclimated. Trying to fight Canada’s raging wildfires is a game we cannot afford to lose. Having grown up surrounded by California’s wildfires, I am well aware that these types of wild forest fires can last for a week or for months, but for sure are as unpredictable as it is uncontrollable.”
World RFL officials are working closely with health officials, World Rugby, and USA Rugby to determine a new date for the World RFL’s NYC Champion Sevens.
Tatham concluded, “On behalf of the league, our partners at Red Bull Arena, ESPN, USA Rugby & World Rugby, and of course the great fans and world teams ready to take the pitch; once we get the green light that safe and healthy air quality is assured, that the NYC Champion Sevens kick off date can't come soon enough.”
About the World RFL
The World RFL was founded to establish America’s first professional major rugby sevens league, delivering avid and casual fans an exciting, world-class live sports event and media experience. The World RFL's premiere NYC Champion Sevens will kick-off major league play and showcase World Rugby’s greatest teams playing for World Rugby’s richest prize – $1,000,000. The league is committed to offering private investment opportunities via sports franchise ownership. The World RFL’s innovative start-up will target 2024 expansion of two playoff tournaments leading to the RFL’s 2024 Champion Sevens. Through collaboration with USA Rugby, The World RFL is committed to developing the league’s six-year growth into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment and gaming content, marketing initiatives, and grassroots programs aimed at educating and exciting America and the world's rugby fans and players.
