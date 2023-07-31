DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2023--
The "New Zealand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Zealand data center market is expected to reach a value of 1.7 billion by 2028 from $1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.23%.
This report analyses the New Zealand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Some key New Zealand data center market investors are AWS, Canberra Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, DCI Data Centers, DataCentre220, Microsoft, Spark Digital, and others. In 2022, the country witnessed investments from companies such as T4 Group, CDC Data Centres, etc.
New Zealand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, and most colocation centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to the Government AI Readiness Index 2022 report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, New Zealand possesses a favorable position regarding preparedness for AI adoption.
The New Zealand government and enterprises have significantly increased investments in submarine cables to enhance their fiber infrastructure, improving connectivity. The government promotes cloud usage through initiatives like the Government Cloud Strategy and the launch of the New Zealand Government Common Capability Cloud (GCCC) program.
The government has introduced the Open Government Data program, an ongoing initiative to enhance transparency, accountability, and innovation by increasing the availability and accessibility of government data. New Zealand's digital economy is experiencing rapid growth with the rising popularity of video streaming and AR/VR applications.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and New Zealand colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in New Zealand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 31
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 6+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in New Zealand
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The New Zealand market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|102
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|New Zealand
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon
- Beca
- Hawkins
- Mott MacDonald
- Norman Disney & Young (NDY)
- The Building Intelligence Group
- TransWorks
- WT
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Black Box
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Eaton
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AWS
- Canberra Data Centres
- Datacom
- Data Vault
- DCI Data Centers
- DataCentre220
- Microsoft
- Spark Digital
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Auckland
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h59d8
