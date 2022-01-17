DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Covid-19 prompts better connections across New Zealand
The overall number of broadband subscribers in New Zealand has increased steadily in recent years, though at a slower pace in line with higher market penetration. The principal growth areas have been in the mobile broadband and fibre sectors.
The UFB1 rollout was completed in November 2019 and the UFB2 rollout is 37% complete. As of June 2020, networks were available to 83% of the population and uptake on the network was at over 58.9%. Chorus announced in April 2020 that over 100,000 users on the fibre footprint have taken 1Gb/s plans.
New Zealand's mobile market continues to undergo significant developments. There have been considerable gains made in LTE services, with effective competition between Spark, Vodafone NZ and 2degrees. Coverage from LTE networks has widened considerably, supported by the Rural Broadband Initiative rollout which is adding a large number of mobile cells to new or underserved areas. Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees each provide more than 96% population coverage with LTE.
Responses to the Covid-19 pandemic from MNOs include waiving data overage charges for customers on data-capped fixed and wireless broadband plans, assisting customers with payment terms, increasing or removal of data caps.
The New Zealand Ministry of Health signed a Sponsored Data partnership agreement with MNOs Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees, which means that New Zealand citizens will not be charged for mobile data traffic when they access essential Covid-19 information, health information and resources, and eligible online health services.
This report assesses the key statistical data and regulatory measures in New Zealand's telecom market. It covers the fixed-line sector and the progress of the UFB network rollout.
The report also covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, noting the rapid uptake of fibre-based services among consumers. In addition, the report analyses developments in the mobile voice and data segments.
Key Developments:
- Government allocates 3.5GHz spectrum after Covid-19 crisis forces cancellation of a planned 5G auction;
- Spark extends the reach of its 5G service; stops providing PSTN services;
- 2degrees' network covering 98.5% of the population;
Companies mentioned in this report:
- Spark New Zealand
- Chorus
- Vodafone New Zealand
- 2degrees
- Orcon
- Snap
- CallPlus
- CityLink
- Vector
- NOW
- Airnet
- WorldxChange Communications
- Vocus
- Skinny
- Compass
- MyRepublic
- Skinny
- Slingshot
- Trustpower
- Enable Networks
- Northpower Fibre
- UltraFast Fibre
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
2 Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
2.1 Economic considerations and responses
2.2 Covid-19 responses
2.3 Mobile devices
2.4 Subscribers
2.5 Infrastructure
3 Telecommunications market
3.1 Market analysis
4 Regulatory environment
4.1 Fixed-line developments
4.2 Mobile network developments
5 Mobile market
5.1 Mobile statistics
5.2 Mobile infrastructure
5.3 Major mobile operators
5.4 Mobile content and applications
6 Fixed-line broadband market
6.1 Introduction and statistical overview
6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
6.5 Other fixed broadband services
7 Digital economy
7.1 Market overview
7.2 E-commerce and M-commerce
7.3 E-health
7.4 E-learning
7.5 E-government
8 Fixed network operators
8.1 Spark
9 Telecommunications infrastructure
9.1 Overview of the national telecom network
9.2 UFB
9.3 Wholesale fibre
9.4 Spark Joint Venture with Electra Group
9.5 Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI)
9.6 International infrastructure
9.7 Smart infrastructure
10 Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/318ko6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005279/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 07:50 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 07:51 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005279/en