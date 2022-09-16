STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients, is pleased to announce that it has added yet another advisory team further extending its national footprint. The veteran three-person team, based out of Manhattan Beach, CA, is led by Muzaffar (Mark) Ahmed and Justin Reese, CFP ®.
The team brings a combined 35+ years of experience to the firm, helping ultra high net worth individuals and their families navigate their unique, complex wealth goals. Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, Ahmed and Reese held positions at prestigious firms such as UBS, Merrill Lynch, and Banc of America. Furthermore, Reese has been recognized as a Forbes’ Next-Gen Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and earned a place on UBS’ ‘Top 35 Under 35’ list.
NewEdge Wealth, which has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in December 2020, is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently has over $30 billion in client assets. The new California-based team is a part of the firm’s strategic growth plan and continued commitment to superior planning, process and service for clients on its platform. Since its founding, NewEdge Wealth continues to attract top industry talent, while rapidly building their national brand. In addition to the Manhattan Beach location, the firm now has offices in Coral Gables, FL; Miami, FL; Park City; UT; Pittsburgh, PA, as well as its Stamford, CT headquarters.
“We are honored to welcome Mark and Justin to NewEdge, as they are true experts in the ultra high net worth space,” said John Straus, Sr., President of NewEdge Wealth. “Having a local presence in California will further enhance our clients’ resources and maximize their financial well-being.”
“There’s a ‘buzz’ in the air about NewEdge,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder. “The interest we have received from the wealth management community is astounding. We continue to attract top talent because advisors want to be a part of what we’re building. We offer the flexibility, choice, and culture that many have been searching for and we know that Mark and Justin will be a great addition to the team.”
The three-person team, including the advisors and support staff, will be located at 3701 Highland Avenue in Manhattan Beach, CA.
About NewEdge Wealth
NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services over $30 billion in client assets across multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts. New Edge Capital Group, LLC is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 600 employees and services in excess of $150 billion in wealth and retirement assets.
NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client with the advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.
