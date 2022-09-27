Newegg Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with “Zen 4” Architecture

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Desktop Processors are now available in limited quantities at Newegg.com.
The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors are now available at Newegg. The highly anticipated product line includes the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 X, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. (Photo: Business Wire)
Newegg currently offers all four AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors: AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X 16-core/32-thread Desktop Processor, AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X 12-core/24-thread Desktop Processor, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X 8-core/16 thread Desktop Processor and AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X 6-core/12-thread Desktop Processor.
See the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors at Newegg.com: https://newegg.io/amd_ryzen_7000_launch
In addition, Newegg is offering pre-orders for Advanced Battlestations (ABS) gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors installed:
- ABS PC with AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Desktop Processor: https://newegg.io/abs_amdryzen7
- ABS PC with AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop Processor: https://newegg.io/abs_amdryzen9
The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors lineup, powered by the new “Zen 4” architecture, features up to 16 cores, 32 threads, and is built on an optimized, high-performance TSMC 5nm process node. According to AMD, the AMD Ryzen 7950X Desktop Processor enables single-core performance improvement of up to 29% and up to 15% faster gaming performance on select games. The Socket AM5 platform is designed for longevity, offering support through 2025.
The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors feature an all-new 6nm I/O die, which enables hardware-accelerated video encode/decode, light-duty graphics work, and multi-display support, according to AMD.
These are highly anticipated products for PC builders. The new AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop Series Processors are available at Newegg.com while supplies last.
“As a top gaming PC component retailer, Newegg is an ideal source for customers looking for the most recent in-demand CPUs and other key components. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors are expected to be highly sought for years to come so we’re grateful for our partnership with AMD to be a key retail partner,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series is part of an exciting year for anyone looking to build or upgrade a computer with newly released components.”
In addition to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop Series Processors, Newegg is also offering compatible motherboards. These include the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, GIGABYTE X670E Aorus Xtreme, MSI MEG X570E Ace and ASRock X670E Taichi. Additional compatible motherboards are expected to be available from Newegg in the future.
Compatible memory units will also be available and include the G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series 32GB DDR5 Desktop Memory, OLOy Blade RGB 16GB DDR5 Desktop Memory Model and the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Desktop Memory.
Note: For photos taken by Newegg of the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors, please access this link: https://newegg.io/amd_ryzen_7000_series_photos
