Newegg Releases Bonanza Sale Expansion -- Bonanza Sale: Refueled

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the expansion of its Bonanza Sale with the beginning of the next iteration, Bonanza Sale: Refueled, featuring a new inventory of GPUs, motherboards, monitors and adding liquid cooling systems, available now with new deals.
Bonanza Sale: Refueled, featuring new deals on high demand gaming PC components, is now live on Newegg.com. The extension to Newegg's Bonanza Sale, Bonanza Sale: Refueled unveils a new inventory of lower-priced GPUs, motherboards, gaming monitors and now liquid cooling systems. (Graphic: Business Wire)
See Newegg’s Bonanza Sale: Refueled here: https://newegg.io/bonanza_sale_refueled
New added gaming PC component deals include:
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 3080 Ti
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 Video Card RTX 3070 Ti
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 SLI Support ATX Video Card RTX 3090 TI
- MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4 LGA 1700 ATX Intel Motherboard
- MSI MAG Z690 TOMAHAWK WIFI LGA 1700 Intel Z690 SATA 6Gb/s DDR5 ATX Intel Motherboard
- MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R, ARGB CPU Liquid Cooler (AIO) Dual 140mm ARGB PWM Fans LGA 1700 Compatible
- GIGABYTE Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDDR6X PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card GV-N309T Gaming
- GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card GV-N3070GAMING
- GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI AM4 AMD X570 SATA 6Gb/s ATX AMD Motherboard
- GIGABYTE B450M DS3H WIFI AM4 AMD B450 SATA 6Gb/s Micro ATX AMD Motherboard
Customers’ positive responses from last week’s Bonanza Sale motivated Newegg to expand the sale, offering more deals.
“The Bonanza Sale is delivering gaming PC component deals we can offer because of the strong relationships we have with our manufacturing partners. Customers expect Newegg to be their only online shopping destination for gaming PC components, so we always want to offer great deals,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “We’re continuing the Bonanza Sale now and looking to unveil additional extensions in the near future. This summer, Newegg will have some of the lowest prices for gaming PC components on the market. We’re doing this with our customers in mind.”
The Bonanza Sale, including the new Refueled expansion, will continue with further extensions expected in the future as customers look for deals on gaming PC components. Bonanza Sale: Refueled is expected to run until early July.
In addition to the Bonanza Sale events this summer, Newegg’s eighth annual FantasTech Sale events begin on July 5 with the Pre-Sale and then the official sale starts on July 11. FantasTech will feature deals on PC components, computer systems, entertainment and other tech-related products.
About Newegg
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.
