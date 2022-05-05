ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.
