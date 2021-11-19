ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 8:45 A.M. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands’ beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.
