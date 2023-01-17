Newly Patented Vapor Barrier System Incorporates Metalized Film to Offer 100x Chemical Resistance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Land Science®, a division of REGENESIS®, and the recognized leader in contaminant vapor intrusion mitigation technologies, was recently awarded a U.S. patent for the innovative use of a reinforced geomembrane comprised of an encapsulated, metalized layer and installed with Nitra-Core™, a spray-applied nitrile-modified asphalt. This patented innovation provides 100 times more chemical resistance than other solutions and is integral to the enhanced protection built into Land Science’s popular MonoShield® and TerraShield® contaminant vapor barrier systems.
As part of the U.S. patent process, Land Science scientists presented lab testing data that compared the design of the new vapor intrusion (VI) barrier technology to commonly used high-density polyethylene (HDPE) systems.
“In our lab study, we discovered TerraBase+ provided 100 times more protection from TCE vs. the HDPE tested,” said Vice President of Quality and Process Improvement Kristen Thoreson, Ph.D., who is a co-inventor on the patent along with principal engineer Hieu Nguyen and REGENESIS President and CEO Scott Wilson. “This represents a significant improvement and ensures a safer environment for sites where contaminant vapor intrusion is a health concern.”
Land Science’s patented material design offers superior protection because it incorporates metalized film, a material proven to be highly effective at preventing the diffusion of contaminant gases. The advanced composite membrane prevents corrosion of the encapsulated metalized film and provides multiple layers of protection — including a reinforced grid geomembrane and geotextile. This reinforcement ensures greater tensile strength, enhances durability and minimizes the potential for punctures during installation, which often occurs in demanding construction environments.
The chemically resistant and proven design improvements apply to both MonoShield and TerraShield contaminant vapor barrier systems and are marketed through the Land Science team of technical sales representatives based throughout North America. For more on the full suite of Land Science contaminant vapor barrier solutions, please visit the website at www.landsciencetech.com/
ABOUT REGENESIS and LAND SCIENCE: Founded in 1994, REGENESIS is an expert provider of in situ soil, groundwater and vapor intrusion remediation products and services. Land Science, a division of REGENESIS, offers a full line of vapor intrusion mitigation technologies and is the safe and effective choice for leading engineering, construction and environmental consulting firms serving a broad range of clients, including developers, insurance companies, manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory agencies and federal, state and local governments.
