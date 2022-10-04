RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--
NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release third quarter 2022 earnings at the close of business on Monday, October 24, 2022. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to review third quarter 2022 financial results.
You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EDT by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 46748.
The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/46748. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.
