Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
855.209.8210
Intl. Dial-In Number
412.317.5213
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
877.344.7529
Intl. Replay Number
412.317.0088
Replay Access Code
5617939
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3577767/87F416C052E4EBBCAC0D3EB736A052E1
The full year and fourth quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
