Can California lawmakers fight fentanyl overdoses without sparking a new ‘war on drugs’?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As fentanyl overdoses continue to kill Californians, Democrats in the state Capitol searching for solutions are caught between grieving families and communities still recovering from the state’s failed “war on drugs.”
Emotional Capitol committee hearings have forced lawmakers to confront the pain of both groups. The relatives in attendance hold large photos of loved ones who died from overdoses. They tell lawmakers of rushing to emergency rooms and opening college acceptance letters their children will never celebrate.
The families urge action. They want stronger punishments for those who sell fentanyl, sometimes killing customers who think they’re consuming a different, less-deadly drug.
On the other side are activists who hold signs that say, “No new war on drugs.” They talk about the harm caused by punitive drug sentencing laws from the 1980s and 1990s, which disproportionately locked up Black and brown Californians and caused generational trauma.
Idaho efforts targeting library books join a national trend. Where are bills coming from?
Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March signed a bill that made school and public libraries criminally liable for giving “obscene” material to minors.
The bill removed schools and libraries from a law that exempts certain institutions from prosecution for giving a minor material that’s “claimed to be obscene.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because Idaho lawmakers tried to do the same thing last year.
House Bill 666 would have removed a similar exemption for librarians in Idaho code, but the legislation failed. House Bill 314, from this year, would have made librarians liable for civil lawsuits for handing out “harmful material.” It also failed, after Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed it. A House attempt to override the veto fell one vote short.
The Idaho effort is part of a broader push to restrict access to library books — many with LGBTQ+ themes — or target the people responsible for collecting them. Republicans in 19 other states have proposed legislation similar to Idaho’s, according to EveryLibrary, the Chicago-based political action committee for libraries.
Epic snowpack upends rhythms of life for many species in Sierra Nevada range
LOS ANGELES — The Big Melt is finally underway in the Sierra Nevada range, and soon there will be few wild places beyond the reach of water sounds: dripping, gurgling and roaring as runoff flows from lofty peaks to sage plains below.
But the whiplash change from extreme drought to epic snowpack is having very different consequences for a variety of species.
“In the ever changing ebb and flow of water in California, no given year is great for all species,” said Joshua Viers, a professor at UC Merced specializing in the hydrology of the Sierra Nevada. “But in a year like this one, which is exceptional by all measures, we are looking at a resetting of the dynamics of the entire ecological canvas from the redwoods to the desert.”
Competing interests are already playing out from inundated breeding grounds for waterfowl in Central California to snow-covered meadows near the California-Nevada border where an isolated, genetically distinct clan of bi-state sage grouse may forgo making ostentatious displays of romance because they have no place to hide from predators.
Over 20,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since December, US claims
WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence estimates that more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war on Ukraine since December alone, said U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday.
Around half of them belonged to the Russian mercenary force Wagner, said Kirby in Washington. Most of them, he said, were "Russian convicts that were thrown into combat (...) without sufficient combat or combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control."
U.S. intelligence estimated that about 100,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured since December. No figures were given for those on the Ukrainian side.
The figures cannot be independently verified.
