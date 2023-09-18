Americans can barely afford homes — and that’s a problem for Biden
Record-low U.S. housing affordability is squeezing homebuyers and renters while threatening to spill into presidential politics.
Milwaukee, the largest city in key swing state Wisconsin, saw affordability deteriorate in its rental market more than almost any U.S. metro area in the year ended July, according to a measure by the National Association of Realtors. The region also recorded one of the greatest increases in mortgage burden among the biggest 50 metros in the past year, data from Zillow show.
The housing situation in Milwaukee, the site of next year’s Republican National Convention, is a version of a scenario playing out in cities across the country: U.S. mortgage rates in August hit the highest level since 2000, which has translated into the fewest home-buying applications in decades. Adding to the pressure is the scarcity of inventory, which has helped push selling prices, as well as rents, to near record-high levels.
Milwaukee’s crunch stands out, though, because housing in the region has traditionally been relatively stable and cheap, and because it has potential for political fallout: Among large metro areas in swing states, it had the greatest decrease in housing affordability in the past year.
—Bloomberg News
Republican candidate for Missouri governor vows to burn books after viral flamethrower video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Republican candidate for Missouri governor on Monday vowed to burn books if elected after he was criticized for a video showing him burning cardboard boxes with a flamethrower.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows state Sen. Bill Eigel, a Weldon Spring Republican who is running for governor in 2024, and state Sen. Nick Schroer, a St. Charles Republican, using flamethrowers to torch a stack of boxes at a fundraising event in Defiance in St. Charles County on Friday.
“In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp,” Eigel said in a statement to The Star on Monday. “But let’s be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too — on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion.”
Eigel’s remarkable comment promising to burn books comes as he embarks on a campaign for governor attempting to appeal to the staunch right wing of the Missouri Republican Party. Public book burnings typically illustrate extreme censorship related to political, cultural and religious materials. They often invoke historic atrocities such as burning of Jewish texts in Nazi Germany or racist bonfires by the Ku Klux Klan.
—The Kansas City Star
Massachusetts will be the first state to stop buying plastic, governor says
Massachusetts will no longer buy single-use plastic products, the governor announced to start the week.
Speaking Monday in New York at an early morning session of the Clinton Global Initiative, Gov. Maura Healey used her brief time at the podium to announce she will issue two executive orders in the coming days, one of which would call on the Commonwealth’s procurement officers to stop buying so-called disposable plastics.
“I will sign an executive order that bans the purchase of single use plastics by state agencies in Massachusetts,” the Bay State’s 73rd Governor said to open a session titled “ Turning tides: how to accelerate sustainable practices for ocean conservation.”
According to Healey, her order will make Massachusetts the first of the 50 states governments to officially stop purchasing single use plastic bottles. The order will be effective immediately upon issue, the governor said.
—Boston Herald
Reports of chaotic scenes in Sicily as migrant camps overwhelmed
ROME — A migrant reception center on the Italian island of Sicily was the site of chaotic scenes on Monday, with about a hundred migrants leaving the camp, as they climbed over fences and broke through barriers, according to media reports.
Emergency forces tried unsuccessfully to stop the migrants. The mayor of the southern port city of Porto Empedocle said the migrants were breaking out of the camp because of its poor conditions.
"They did not run away to go to other places, but to look for food and drink," Mayor Calogero Martello told the news website RaiNews. He called the camp's conditions inhumane and demanded support from the government in Rome.
With thousands of people arriving on the Italian island Lampedusa last week, more than 1,000 were sent to the Sicilian camp for several days.
—dpa
