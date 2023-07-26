House Judiciary panel plans contempt vote for Zuckerberg
WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee announced plans to consider Thursday whether to hold social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
A Republican staff report released Tuesday recommends that Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, be held in contempt of Congress over a February subpoena that required the company to provide information about its engagement with the executive branch and Meta’s “decisions and policies regarding content moderation.”
The resolution released Tuesday, if eventually approved by the full House, would send the committee report to federal prosecutors in Washington to review for potential criminal charges.
House Republicans have scrutinized the relationship between social media companies and the federal government because they contend certain platforms have mistreated conservatives over their views and violated First Amendment free speech protections.
—CQ-Roll Call
Death rates for new Texas moms leap over last 2 decades
Deaths among new mothers in Texas spiked at least 40% over the last two decades across all racial and ethnic groups, according to a new study on U.S. maternal mortality rates.
Black women in Texas were the most likely to die in the first year after delivery, more than twice as likely as white women. But white women saw their maternal mortality rate more than double between 1999 and 2019.
Black Texans suffered the highest maternal mortality rate in the 2010-19 time period, with a rate of 83 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from just under 43 deaths in the 1999-2009 period. White women saw the greatest increase between the two periods, with maternal mortality rising from around 18 deaths in 1999-2009 to over 40 in 2010-19.
Maternal mortality followed similar trends nationally, with Black populations having the highest median rate. The American Indian and Alaska Native population saw the largest increase in maternal mortality between 1999 and 2019.
—The Dallas Morning News
Where are most new Nevada residents moving from?
LAS VEGAS — Roughly 30% of the people moving to Nevada over the last year are from California, according to a new study from MoveBuddha.
Nevada ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to top destinations for Americans who are leaving their state, according to the study that uses 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data along with net migration economic forecasting models, plus searches and queries regarding moves and moving company hires on its website from the start of January to June 8 of this year.
When it comes to who is moving to Nevada, Californians make up a significant chunk (29.7%), followed by Texas (8.4%), Florida (6.4%), Washington (4.8%) and New York (4.3%), the study said.
Nick Pipitone, MoveBuddha’s communications manager, said while the company doesn’t track specific reasons behind moves, it’s pretty easy to assume people are moving to Nevada and Las Vegas for a very specific reason.
“Surveys show people move for many reasons, and the top ones are usually for work and family. But when it comes to moving to Nevada, we think people are moving to the state mainly because it makes economic sense,” he added.
—Las Vegas Review-Journal
Niger army ready to hit back after coup bid, presidency says
Niger’s presidency said the army is on standby to strike back against members of the Presidential Guard who seized control of President Mohamed Bazoum’s official residence and the presidential palace.
“The president of the republic and his family are doing well,” the presidency said in a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. An earlier statement, in which it said that elements of the Presidential Guard engaged in an “anti-Republican” movement failed in their attempt to obtain the support of their fellow members of the guard and the army, was subsequently deleted.
Bazoum has been detained by “coup plotters” who are attempting to seize power by force, the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States said in a separate statement, as it joined the African Union, Algeria and Nigeria in urging the soldiers to abandon the tentative power grab. Several armed pickup-trucks could be seen outside public broadcaster ORTN in the capital, Niamey, according to witnesses.
Niger is a linchpin in the fight against jihadists and other armed groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, at the southern fringe of the Sahara Desert. France has deployed troops, its largest military operation abroad, while the US has a $110 million drone base in the central city of Agadez.
—Bloomberg News
