Boy, 14, shot early Thursday is 7th child shot in Chicago in less than 17 hours
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was in fair condition after he was shot three times during a drive-by shooting early Thursday, the seventh child to have been shot in the city in less than 24 hours — including a 15-year-old boy who was killed and a 6-year-old boy who was in critical condition — according to Chicago police.
Authorities were called to the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. after getting reports a teenager had been walking in the area when a gunman in a green SUV, possibly a Jaguar, opened fire, striking the child in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder, according to an online media notification from Chicago police. The green SUV continued traveling north after the shooting and no arrests had been made as of noon Thursday.
The child was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in a private vehicle and “dropped off,” according to police. He had been listed in fair condition, authorities said.
The daylight attack was the most recent in a troubling spate of shootings resulting in death and serious injuries to children, all in less than 17 hours.
—Chicago Tribune
Betsy DeVos compares Joe Biden touching her forehead to sexual harassment under Title IX
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday compared an encounter she had with President Joe Biden to sexual harassment under new definitions for colleges and universities proposed by his administration.
DeVos said that the first time she met Biden in early 2019 she had recently broken her pelvis and was using a wheelchair. Biden put his hands on her shoulders and his forehead on her forehead "for several seconds," DeVos said during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast, adding she had "nowhere to go to or escape."
"If he had done that as a student on a college campus under his proposed rule, I would have a Title IX sexual harassment allegation to levy against him," DeVos said on Kelly's SiriusXM show.
At the time of the encounter, DeVos was the U.S. secretary of education under then-President Donald Trump. DeVos is part of a wealthy west Michigan family that has been major financial boosters of GOP candidates and policy priorities.
—The Detroit News
Where exactly will astronauts land on the moon? NASA is going to tell us
ORLANDO, Fla. — With NASA’s first Artemis mission to the moon set to launch before the end of the month, teams are gearing up for future missions with astronauts including just exactly where the next people to set foot on the moon will be leaving their footprints.
NASA has announced a news conference for 2 p.m. Friday to reveal potential landing locations for the Artemis III mission, which is still targeting a launch in 2025, but not before the uncrewed Artemis I flight slated to launch on Aug. 29 and a crewed Artemis II flight in 2024 that will send humans back to the moon, but not only to orbit it.
Artemis III would mark humans’ return to the surface for the first time since Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmidt left the surface on Dec. 14, 1972. The Apollo program managed six landings with two humans each for a total of 12 to walk on the moon between 1969-1972.
Artemis III is also aiming to send two humans including the first woman on the moon. That mission is waiting on a Human Landing System from SpaceX using a modified version of its in-development Starship. Future Artemis missions could continue to use the Starship version of HLS or another design by a SpaceX competitor to be determined under a new contract.
—Orlando Sentinel
More than 20 dead after explosion in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, according to the latest reports.
At least 33 worshipers were injured in Wednesday's blast, Afghan TV station Tolonews reported on Thursday. The blast occurred during evening prayers, with the cause initially unclear, the report said.
A Taliban spokesperson described the incident as an "attack." Despite the Taliban's assertion that they have brought security to the nation, the country is witnessing regular attacks, mostly claimed by the Islamic State.
The Taliban retook power in August 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S.-led NATO forces and re-imposed their strict rule. No country has yet recognized the hardliners' de facto government.
—dpa
2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.