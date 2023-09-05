Thousands trickle out of Burning Man festival in slow, muddy exodus
As Burning Man attendees began their slow, muddy journey out of the remote northwestern Nevada desert, authorities identified a man who died at the festival, and an investigation is underway.
Leon Reece, 32, was pronounced dead Friday, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Reno Gazette Journal, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said dispatchers received a call at 6:24 p.m. Friday about a man who was unresponsive and receiving CPR from medical personnel on the scene.
But days of heavy rain made accessing the desert site difficult. Allen said that by the time sheriff’s deputies arrived, Reece had been pronounced dead by a doctor at the camp.
The death does not appear weather-related, the Sheriff’s Office told the Journal.
On Monday afternoon, tens of thousands of “Burners” began the congested exodus from Black Rock City, the makeshift desert metropolis that’s home to the annual festival.
—Los Angeles Times
United Airlines pauses departures on midday flights due to ‘technology issue’
CHICAGO — United Airlines paused departures on flights nationwide around midday Tuesday because of a technology issue at the Chicago-based carrier.
United asked the FAA to pause all departures nationwide, the FAA said. Around 12:50 p.m., the agency said United had lifted the ground stop for the U.S. and Canada, and shortly after that United said it had “identified a fix for the technology issue” and flights had resumed.
Earlier, United executives said in a statement they were “experiencing a systemwide technology issue.” They did not elaborate on the exact nature of the problem, but an FAA advisory said the carrier was “unable to contact their dispatch through normal means” and could use alternate means if requested.
During the pause, United was holding all departing flights at the airports, the carrier said in the statement. Flights already in the air were continuing to their destinations.
Around 3 p.m., flight-tracking website FlightAware was reporting 56 delayed United flights at O’Hare International Airport, and no cancellations. Nationwide, 347 United flights were delayed and seven were canceled.
—Chicago Tribune
Georgia redistricting trial begins with focus on Black representation
ATLANTA — A trial over the redrawing of Georgia’s political map opened Tuesday with the question of whether Black voters’ booming population growth justifies greater representation in Congress and the General Assembly.
The case has the potential to upend Georgia’s current district lines if a federal judge rules that the Republican-held Legislature illegally weakened Black voters’ electoral power, a finding that could result in Democrats gaining a congressional seat as well as several in the state House and Senate.
The trial began after the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld the landmark Voting Rights Act, which was designed to protect representation of Black voters.
A ruling for the plaintiffs, which include civil rights and religious groups, would result in a redrawing of Georgia’s political maps before next year’s elections. New maps with additional majority-Black districts would benefit Democrats, who are overwhelmingly supported by Black voters.
Republicans hold nine of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts, up from eight seats before redistricting.
—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 killed, 4 injured when speeding car slams into fire truck
LOS ANGELES -- Two people were killed and four firefighters were injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into a fire truck near West Compton early Tuesday, according to authorities.
The crash occurred about 12:31 a.m. when a Los Angeles County Fire Department truck was responding to an emergency call and traveling north on Avalon Boulevard through the intersection with Compton Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Angelia Gonzales.
The driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was going west on Compton Boulevard "at a high rate of speed" and hit the fire truck, Gonzalez said. Three other cars were involved in the crash.
Both people inside the Chrysler, identified only as a man and a women in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Four firefighters inside the fire truck were hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The crash is still under investigation, and it hasn't been determined whether it involved a potential street race or if any drivers were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Gonzales said.
—Los Angeles Times
