Lauren Boebert holds lead over Adam Frisch, remaining Pueblo County ballots won’t be counted until next week
DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held her lead over challenger Adam Frisch into the fourth day of ballot counting in the 2022 midterm elections, with an ever-shrinking number of ballots yet to be counted.
The congresswoman took the lead in the race Thursday afternoon and gained momentum since then. As of 8 a.m. Mountain time Friday, she was ahead by 1,122 votes, representing just a fraction of a percent margin between the two candidates, according to the secretary of state’s office.
The race is not yet over, out-of-state and overseas ballots can still be counted so long as they arrive by next Wednesday, and ballots requiring additional verification can be fixed until then as well. And if the race ends with a slim-enough margin it will trigger an automatic recount, which would last into December.
Frisch’s team had hoped that thousands of ballots remaining in Pueblo County would break in his favor but as elections officials there reported new ballot counts throughout Thursday, the congresswoman’s lead grew instead.
—The Denver Post
Trump hails ‘Big Victory’ after no ‘red wave’ for Republicans while preparing 2024 campaign launch
Former President Donald Trump hailed a “Big Victory” on Friday and prepared to go ahead with plans to launch his 2024 White House campaign even as Republicans licked their wounds from a historic flop in the midterm elections.
“WE WON!” Trump claimed on his social media platform. “Big Victory, don’t be stupid. Stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!”
While there is a chance that additional Trump-backed candidates could win their races in late ballot counting, the sweeping victory or “red wave” Republicans predicted did not come to fruition. However, the GOP still appears well-positioned to flip the House.
Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, once a vocal Trump supporter, said voters had sent “a very clear message” Tuesday that “enough is enough.”
“The voters have spoken and they have said that they want a different leader. And a true leader understands when they have become a liability,” she said in an appearance on Fox Business.
—New York Daily News
She made millions on OnlyFans. State fears she’ll flee country before trial for Miami murder
MIAMI — Prosecutors want to keep OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney behind bars, saying she could easily flee the country before trial on the allegation she murdered her boyfriend in Miami. And they’re pointing to her sizable wealth — she made millions from the racy webcam site — and her ability to work as an “influencer” anywhere in the world.
In a request to the court late Thursday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Clenney boasts “a profession she can maintain abroad if she flees the country, an act she can certainly afford financially. The defendant furthermore has the means of making quick escape and financially sustaining herself abroad.”
The filing pointed out that OnlyFans, the popular website where models make money producing explicit content, is based overseas, outside of the arm of U.S. law. Clenney’s “means of financially sustaining herself requires a mere internet connection,” they wrote.
The filing detailing Clenney’s wealth — and “suspicious” wire transfers after the killing that moved money to her dad’s bank account — adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Tuesday’s hearing in Miami court, when a judge will consider whether to release the model on bond before trial.
—Miami Herald
Russia and US to hold first nuclear talks since Ukraine war
Russia said it will hold talks with the U.S. from late November to early December in Cairo about inspections of atomic weapons sites under the New START treaty, a first step toward reviving broader arms-control talks suspended since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The consultations in the Egyptian capital will last about a week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday, according to state news service RIA Novosti.
Russia barred U.S. inspectors from its nuclear weapons sites in August, citing visa and travel restrictions for Russians that it said made it impossible for them to reach the US. The two countries had suspended the on-site inspections in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were discussing how to restart them safely.
The Bilateral Consultative Commission, which handles practical matters on how the New START deal is implemented, last met in Geneva in October 2021. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier this week the BCC will meet in the “near future” but declined to offer details.
—Bloomberg News
