Texas school district ‘moving swiftly’ to terminate teacher accused of child sex-trafficking
DALLAS — A North Texas school district is moving to terminate the employment of a teacher who was recently arrested in connection with a child sex-trafficking case in Dallas.
Gershon Caston, 38, and three others were arrested and accused of multiple crimes, including compelling prostitution under age 18 and trafficking a child, Dallas police announced last week. His bail is $450,000, according to the Dallas County jail website.
In a letter Thursday, Red Oak Independent School District officials said Caston was a teacher at the district. He was hired by the district in May and was scheduled to start teaching at Red Oak Middle School in August, said Beth Trimble a spokeswoman for the school district. Red Oak is located about 19 miles south of downtown Dallas.
The Red Oak school board was scheduled to hold a board meeting Monday evening to discuss Caston’s termination. In a written statement Monday, school officials said they are “moving swiftly through due process to terminate his employment and file the appropriate actions against him” with the Texas Education Agency and the State Board for Educator Certification.
—The Dallas Morning News
Twitter launches ‘X’ rebrand, replaces bird logo
Elon Musk has officially said “Bye Bye Birdie” and rebranded Twitter as X. Musk, 52, teased the rebrand on Sunday, announcing that his company would “bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
The multibillionaire owner promised a new logo as early as Monday and followed through right around midnight, with a stylized letter ‘X’ replacing the blue bird that users had seen since 2007. The new logo was also projected on Twitter’s headquarters overnight.
Musk had mentioned a potential rebrand since shortly after he took control of the company in October 2022. He tweeted then that purchasing Twitter was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”
In March 2022, Twitter Inc. officially became X Corp., though nothing else changed at that time. Musk’s love for the 24th letter in the alphabet is hardly a secret. His space exploration company is called SpaceX, and he made an early fortune when transforming X.com into PayPal. He even has a son named X Æ A-12 Musk.
—New York Daily News
Donald Trump can’t score invite to Joe Rogan Experience despite attempts: report
Former President Donald Trump is said to be eager to score an appearance on “ The Joe Rogan Experience.”
But the show’s host reportedly wants no part of an interview with the leading Republican candidate for 2024′s presidential race.
Rogan’s 11 million fans make his podcast the most listened to on Spotify. Many who tune in seemingly share the 55-year-old populist host’s often conspiratorial views on topics like COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and opposition to political correctness, which also resonate with many MAGA loyalists.
“Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last — it would be an incredible audience,” a Trump adviser told the Daily Beast.
—New York Daily News
Putin bans 'sex change operations' in Russia
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law Russia's controversial legislation banning "sex changes" on Monday.
People in Russia who have a different gender identity can no longer undergo surgical procedures or be prescribed hormones. Doctors say the new law will deny people access to medical help.
Human rights activists complain of a violation of the right to self-determination. Affected people who speak of gender reassignment fear even more exclusion, an increase in hatred and violent attacks.
The State Duma passed the law unanimously on July 14. According to the law, marriages in which one partner has adapted his or her gender in the past will be annulled. However, surgical interventions will still be permitted if, for example, sexual organs are malformed.
—dpa
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
