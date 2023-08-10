Some Republicans crack open door to child tax credit compromise
Some House Republicans defending vulnerable seats in the 2024 elections are working on an expansion of the child tax credit and view it as a priority in discussions about broader tax legislation this fall.
The GOP interest in playing a more active role to boost the benefit for families with children this year is bubbling up from at-risk freshmen and centrist groups in the party, who view the child credit as an important policy tool that has across-the-aisle support.
“I think that’s a good bipartisan area where we can work together,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said in an interview. “The objective should be to try to find savings for our families across the country and especially as we continue to deal with inflation.”
While Republicans temporarily doubled the child tax credit in a 2017 law and it has had bipartisan support since its late-1990s inception, it’s become a focus for Democrats during the Biden administration. Republicans oppose the full scale of a 2021 expansion that Democrats championed, which made the credit worth up to $3,600 for the youngest kids and $3,000 per child aged 6 and over, paid it in monthly installments and made it fully available for people with little to no taxable income.
—CQ-Roll Call
California AG Bonta apologizes for agency’s role in Japanese internment during World War II
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a formal apology Thursday for his office’s role in the forced relocation and incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans in camps during World War II.
The apology comes more than three years after the California Legislature issued its own formal apology for the state’s role in the internment program, ordered by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1942. It was supported by Earl Warren, who served as state attorney general and governor during the three years the system was in place.
“Today, my office formally apologizes for its past use of legal tools to deprive a generation of Japanese Californians of their liberty and financial security during the World War II era,” Bonta said in a statement. “The forced relocation and incarceration of Japanese American citizens remains among the darkest periods of our history, and the suffering it caused Japanese American families across California is incalculable.”
Bonta added that while the horrors of the past can never be erased, “we must take steps to atone for past wrongs by answering the call for accountability, truth and reconciliation, racial healing and transformation.”
—The Sacramento Bee
Why California officials traveled to Kenya to find solutions to poverty
California officials representing some of the wealthiest cities in the world traveled to one of the poorest villages in Africa this week to study universal basic income, a poverty solution they hope to expand in the Golden State.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and state Assemblymember Matt Haney from San Francisco, both Democrats, were in Kisumu County, Kenya, on Wednesday, where residents have received $25 a month for the past five years as part of the world's largest guaranteed income project.
The trip was hosted by GiveDirectly, a nonprofit that partners with the charitable arms of companies including Google and the NBA to provide direct cash to people living in poverty.
Basic income programs provide cash to people in need with no strings attached. Advocates of universal income are pushing to broaden the practice, pointing to early research that shows it is more effective in alleviating poverty than some existing safety net programs subject to government-mandated rules and bureaucratic delays in services.
—Los Angeles Times
Cuba’s economic crisis is worse than after fall of the Soviet Union, economists warn
Cuba, which for decades was one of the largest exporters of sugar in the world, now has to import sugar to meet its domestic demand.
Six decades after the Cuban Revolution, the country is again undergoing a severe economic crisis, this time worse than the infamous “Special Period” in the 1990s, as the economic downturn that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union is known. But Cuba is also experiencing a boom in private enterprise, a contrasting reality fueling more inequality, economists gathered in Miami to analyze the situation on the island said.
“The economic crisis in Cuba that started around 2019 has worsened, approaching or surpassing the magnitude of the severe crisis of the 1990s,” Carmelo Mesa Lago, the most prominent expert on the Cuban economy, said at the annual conference of the Association for the Study of the Cuban Economy at Florida International University.
Using official Cuban data, Mesa Lago provided a devastating picture of the situation: Cuba’s economy was already in the red when it contracted almost 11% in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and, unlike its Caribbean and Latin American neighbors, it is not showing signs of recovery. Almost everything — from tourism to exports, mining and manufacturing – has declined to alarming levels.
—Miami Herald
