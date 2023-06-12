Texas bans ‘sexually explicit’ books in schools. Law ‘gets that trash out,’ Gov. Greg Abbott says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday that prohibits “sexually explicit material” in public school libraries, but said more work is needed from lawmakers on education-related legislation.
In the past couple years, debates have played out in Texas districts over whether certain books are appropriate for school libraries and the role parents should play in monitoring reading material.
The new Texas law requires the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to create mandatory standards for school libraries, that includes a ban on material that is “sexually explicit.” “I’m signing a law that gets that trash out of our schools,” Abbott said.
Book vendors would be responsible for rating library materials as “sexually explicit” or “sexually relevant.” Books labeled as “sexually relevant” could be available to students with parental approval. Books considered explicit could not be sold to districts and would need to be recalled if in library collections.
—Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Transgender students in NY can use the names, pronouns they choose without parental consent, education officials say
NEW YORK — Schools across New York should support transgender students using the names and pronouns they choose without needing parental knowledge or consent, state education officials said Monday.
The guidance was included in a 42-page update to the regulations, first released nearly eight years ago. Some of the guidelines from the NY State Education Department are rooted in anti-discrimination bills signed into law in recent years.
The stakes are high for transgender and gender expansive students who do not identify as male or female, and may run into unique obstacles while approaching schoolwork and relationships with classmates.
A survey by the youth nonprofit The Trevor Project found 16% of transgender respondents based in New York have attempted suicide, compared to 12% of LGBTQ+ young people.
—New York Daily News
Thousands of dead fish washed up on this Texas beach. What happened?
Thousands of dead fish were found laying on beaches in Quintana Beach County Park early Friday, leaving beachgoers alarmed and wondering what happened.
Within a few hours, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials determined low dissolved oxygen caused the massive number of fish deaths. Most of the fish that washed ashore were Gulf menhaden, officials said.
A Facebook page for the county park was updated throughout the weekend with photos and videos of the beach. One post detailed “the perfect storm to deplete the oxygen levels inshore” that caused the “fish kill.”
The low dissolved oxygen levels occurred because of the combination of warm water, calm seas the past few weeks, and cloudy skies. Typically, cooler water can hold more oxygen, waves create more opportunities for the oxygen to enter the water, and sun drives photosynthesis in microscopic plants that create oxygen.
—The Dallas Morning News
Suspicious package halts Japan Court proceedings for Abe killing
Proceedings on the fatal shooting case of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had to be temporarily called off after a suspicious item was delivered to the Nara District Court premises, public broadcaster NHK said, citing a source related to the investigation.
The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, had been due in court Monday for pretrial consultations when staff and visitors to the building were briefly evacuated as police dealt with a potentially dangerous object delivered earlier that day, the Asahi newspaper reported.
Asahi cited local police as saying the object was a cardboard box sealed with adhesive tape, which set off alarms when it passed through a metal detector. Police removed the object and confirmed the security of the premises before allowing staff to return, it said.
A court official contacted by telephone declined to comment.
—Bloomberg News
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
