Biden administration plans to expand curfew program for families seeking asylum
The Biden administration plans to expand a program that places families who cross the border without authorization under a home curfew, the agency confirmed Thursday.
The expansion to new cities — including San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose, California, which will join the program this week — indicates that more migrant families will be subject to the curfew. Government officials want the program rolled out to dozens of cities across the country in the next couple months, according to three sources with knowledge of the plan who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
The Biden administration has been eager to publicize consequences for migrant families who receive deportation orders. In the last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent out press releases on deportations of families, along with video of families boarding planes leaving the country. ICE officials previously said that families enrolled in the home curfew program would be deported if they failed their asylum screenings.
"There are consequences for family units," an ICE official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the program was publicly unveiled, told the Los Angeles Times in May. "If they are not eligible to remain in the U.S., we are going to be moving them toward removal."
ICE did not provide the number of families deported as part of the program.
The Biden administration initially struggled with increasing numbers of crossings at the southern border. But crossings fell in recent months. Officials have attributed some of the downturn to recently instituted asylum restrictions.
The program, known as Family Expedited Removal Management, subjects families that cross the border and are going to specific cities — including Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Newark, New Jersey — to a home curfew. In addition to the three California cities, Boston is also expected to be part of the next expansion of the program.
—Los Angeles Times
Defense gives glimpse of alibi from Bryan Kohberger, charged with murdering Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November, said he was going for a drive on the night of the killings, according to a new court filing.
The filing is the first time Kohberger has given any explanation about his whereabouts the night of the fatal stabbings. Kohberger has been charged with the first-degree murders of University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20, at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow.
“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night,” the document stated.
The defense said Kohberger, 28, was on one of these habitual drives late Nov. 12 and into the early morning of Nov. 13 — the same date as the killings.
The defense said Kohberger is “not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time at this time” and noted he does not have “a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment.”
The document, filed Wednesday night, was part of Kohberger’s objection to the state’s motion to compel him to provide an alibi.
—Idaho Statesman
Trump cites self incrimination concern in lawsuit against Michael Cohen
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is concerned that evidence sought by Michael Cohen in a $500 million lawsuit the former president filed against his ex-lawyer could potentially incriminate him in other cases.
Trump argued in a court filing this week in Miami that documents sought by Cohen, particularly Trump Organization financial records, should be covered by a confidentiality order amid the former president’s separate criminal proceedings. Cohen has said the evidence should be made public, regardless of any prosecutions.
The clash comes as Trump appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for conspiring to overturn the result of the 2020 election — one of three criminal cases against the former president.
Public statements by Cohen helped form the basis for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump for allegedly falsifying business records tied to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Cohen “has already requested documents that interfere with and/or relate to the pending criminal proceedings and the underlying facts that form the basis of such criminal proceedings,” Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, said in the filing. “The existence of the criminal proceedings currently ongoing against the Plaintiff establishes ‘good cause’ for the entry of the confidentiality order due to the risk of self-incrimination.”
Trump sued Cohen in April for allegedly violating their attorney-client bond and spreading “embarrassing or detrimental” lies. He also claims Cohen violated a nondisclosure agreement with the former president and fraudulently misrepresented a $74,000 business expenditure, all of which Cohen denies.
—Bloomberg News
Islamic State names new leader, confirms death of predecessor
BEIRUT — The extremist militia organization Islamic State announced Thursday the name of its new head and confirmed the death of its former leader.
Former leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi was killed in "direct clashes" with extremist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria's Idlib province, an Islamic State spokesman said in an audio message on Telegram on Thursday.
He described Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as an extended arm of the Turkish intelligence service.
The spokesman said Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi is the militia's new leader, making him the fifth leader of Islamic State.
He added that the movement's spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer was detained by Turkish authorities during the clashes.
The authenticity of the message could not initially be verified, but it was spread through the extremists' usual social media channels.
Islamic State had appointed Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi as a leader last November.
Until his now declared death, however, he remained a faceless and mysterious figure at the head of the terrorist militia. For example, Islamic State did not publish any audio messages from him.
—dpa
