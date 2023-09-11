Florida insurance crisis threatens DeSantis’ 2024 bid as hurricane season intensifies
MIAMI — This summer, just days after Farmers Insurance bailed on Florida’s risky property insurance market, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a bit of advice to his state’s residents: “knock on wood” and hope that the state is spared from a major hurricane this season. It hasn’t panned out that way.
Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida’s Big Bend late last month as a Category 3 storm, bringing with it maximum sustained wind speeds of 125 mph and record-breaking storm surges for some parts of the state. In the days since, Hurricane Lee has taken shape in the Atlantic, though current forecasts show that it doesn’t pose a direct threat to Florida.
With nearly three months left in the official 2023 hurricane season, the storms have shined a spotlight on Florida’s property insurance crisis at a critical moment for DeSantis, who has put his record in the governor’s mansion at the center of his 2024 presidential bid and touted the so-called “Florida Blueprint” on the campaign trail.
While the governor received praise from many Republicans for his swift and decisive response to Idalia, the looming uncertainty in the state’s homeowners’ insurance market could open him up to criticism.
—Miami Herald
Newsom faces backlash after saying he would appoint a Black woman as interim senator
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office Monday tried to contain the political brushfire ignited by his suggestion he would appoint a Black woman caretaker as an interim senator if the ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is unable to complete her term.
A Newsom aide said there’s no vacancy to discuss and none appears imminent. “This is a hypothetical on top of a hypothetical. There is no vacancy for any U.S. Senate seat, nor does the Governor anticipate there will be one,” said Anthony York, Newsom’s senior adviser for communications and strategy.
The furor began Sunday when Newsom told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that should Feinstein, 90, leave office before her term ends in January 2025 he would make an “interim appointment” rather than name someone already running in the Democratic primary scheduled for March 5.
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, who is Black, is running for a full Senate term next year, against Reps. Katie Porter, D-Orange County, Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles and others.
—The Sacramento Bee
The American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, appeals for urgent donations
The American Red Cross has issued an urgent plea for blood donations as it grapples with a severe national blood shortage.
The nonprofit medical and emergency relief organization said in a statement that it needs help to recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August alone.
Hurricane Idalia has hit supply heavy in recent weeks, forcing dozens of blood drive cancellations and further exacerbating an already dire situation.
Since early August, the organization's national blood supply has plummeted by about 25%. The depletion in supply has resulted in a critical situation where the distribution of blood products to hospitals now outpaces the number of incoming donations, organization leaders said.
—Star Tribune
Kim Jong Un’s train headed toward Russia for Putin talks
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un headed to Russia via his luxury armored train, ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok that the United States said would touch on arms transfers to help the Kremlin’s war machine.
Kim left Pyongyang “by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation,” North Korea’s official KCNA news agency confirmed, after saying earlier that Kim would meet with Putin. The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper in South Korea also reported the train was headed for Russia and was expected to cross the border early Tuesday.
A South Korean official said Kim may hold a summit with Putin on Wednesday.
North Korea and Russia have a rail link at their border and from there it’s about 95 miles to Vladivostok. The trip will be Kim’s first outside the Korean Peninsula since he last met Putin four years ago in the city. Kim’s train moves at a plodding pace, with his rail journey to the Russian eastern city taking about 20 hours for him to reach his destination, Yonhap said.
—Bloomberg News
