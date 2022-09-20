Pa. man pleads guilty to illegally entering Capitol on Jan. 6
PITTSBURGH — Ken Grayson of Bridgeville pleaded guilty Tuesday to breaching the U.S. Capitol in support of Donald Trump's election lies.
Grayson, 53, became a federal felon in pleading in the District of Columbia to interfering with police during a civil disorder.
Grayson, a QAnon believer who wore a big yellow Q on his jacket, had stormed the Capitol with Jennifer Heinl, the former wife of a Shaler police officer who was previously sentenced for her role in the insurrection.
Grayson admitted that he attended the Trump rally and then illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors at about 2:20 p.m. and proceeded to the crypt. He also entered the rotunda area, where the mob was confronting police. The rioters began pushing against the officers and Grayson joined them. He live-streamed video of his conduct on his Facebook account and left at 3:07 p.m. Some of his pals back home told him to get out of there, but others encouraged him to steal items.
The FBI arrested him a few weeks later.
He will be sentenced in December and faces a possible maximum term of five years in federal prison.
Official charged in killing of Las Vegas reporter could lose job
LAS VEGAS — The Clark County District Attorney’s office is expected to file a complaint Tuesday asking a judge to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from office.
“We are alleging that he is neglectful in his duties as the public administrator,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday morning. “We’re seeking an order from the court of his removal from office.”
Telles, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court Tuesday morning in front of Justice of the Peace Pro Tem William Jansen.
His defense attorney, Travis Shetler, was excused from the case on Tuesday. Jansen appointed public defenders Edward Kane and David Lopez-Negrete to represent Telles going forward.
Attorneys did not argue whether Telles should be granted bail on Tuesday, so Jansen ordered him to be held without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Telles, 45, is accused of “lying in wait” to kill German, who was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors have charged him with a felony count of murder with a deadly weapon of a victim who is an older person.
This year, German had reported a series of investigative stories about Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office, which included allegations of bullying, favoritism, and an inappropriate relationship between Telles and a staffer.
Marilyn Manson sexual abuse investigation turned over to LA County
LOS ANGELES — A 19-month sexual abuse investigation into Marilyn Manson by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been sent to District Attorney George Gascón for a decision on whether to file criminal charges against the singer.
The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau, which handles sexual and physical abuse investigations, submitted its extensive investigation into the performer, whose real name is Brian Warner, on Monday for filing consideration. A search warrant was served at his home in November.
“The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood,” sheriff’s investigators revealed initially last year. Multiple women have accused Manson of sexual and physical abuse. He has repeatedly denied the allegations. The statute of limitations for rape in California is 10 years, so any charges may depend on the type of offense and how long ago it happened.
Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s “Westworld,” was in a relationship with Manson during the time of the allegations. She became engaged to the singer in 2010 before splitting. Last year, Wood and several other women publicly accused Manson of abuse.
Manson has denied the allegations but was dropped by his record label as the number of allegations grew. In March, he sued Wood and artist Illma Gore in L.A. County Superior Court, accusing them of defamation, fraud and conspiracy.
DNC registration effort targets college students ‘where they are’
WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee is launching a new voter registration effort targeting younger voters — including at college football games in two key states.
It’s part of a broader six-figure expenditure to reach younger would-be voters are ahead of midterm elections in places where there are key gubernatorial, Senate and House races. The ads on a variety of platforms promote IWILLVOTE.com in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, which is Tuesday.
“The right of every eligible citizen to vote is a core tenet of our democracy — and with so much on the line this year, it’s never been more important that we exercise that right,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “The stakes of the midterm elections are big for young Americans and the DNC is meeting them where they are to encourage them to register to vote and make their voices heard.”
A summary of the ad buys shared with CQ Roll Call includes digital ads on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, digital screens in proximity to key college campuses, popular apps, and the ESPN and Yahoo! sports digital platforms.
Planes will also pull registration-themed banners near college football stadiums in two battleground states states that backed Joe Biden for president in 2020 after going for Donald Trump in 2016: Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The latest campaign is part of a $25 million Democratic Party effort this election cycle to support voter registration through the IWILLVOTE.com platform.
