Watchdog group: Rep. Clyde’s gun legislation may violate ethics rules
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who owns gun stores in Athens and Warner Robins, Georgia, has made it clear that as a member of Congress he wants the federal government to relax restrictions on gun ownership and possession.
But one government watchdog group says that Clyde has crossed a line by backing legislation or regulations that would directly impact his company, potentially violating ethics rules.
The group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, has filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics requesting an investigation of Clyde’s actions since he took office in January 2021. CREW says Clyde has sponsored legislation, such as a bill that would reverse new federal restrictions on pistol braces, in violation of House rules. Clyde Armory sells pistol braces.
Those rules state that members should not sponsor legislation or use public meetings such as committee hearings to advocate in ways that could benefit them financially, CREW says in a news release about Clyde, an Athens Republican.
According to his financial disclosures, Clyde earned between $1.25 million and $7.1 million in income from his Clyde Armory stores in 2021 and 2022. Members of Congress are required to list assets only within broad ranges, making it impossible to pinpoint the exact income Clyde has received.
—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Video shows Michigan ex-Marine detained in Russian prison
DETROIT — Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been detained in a Russian prison for four years, has been seen in a broadcast released by the country's government news network.
During a report focused on Whelan that aired Monday from Russia Today, a state-controlled television network, Whelan can be seen going about his day in a Russian prison, sewing and eating in a cafeteria with other inmates. It is the first time since 2020 family and supporters have seen him, his brother said.
During the introduction of the six-minute broadcast aired in English, reporter Igor Zhdanov says, "Inmates of this maximum security prison are no ordinary hooligans."
It is unclear when the footage of Whelan was taken.
The report focuses on Whelan, saying the former U.S. Marine has been convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. When the correspondent approaches to interview Whelan, he states, "I can't do an interview. I can't answer any questions."
Whelan, a former security executive for Michigan-based auto supplier BorgWarner, is serving his sentence at a labor camp in the remote province of Mordovia and is in his fifth year of detention. He and U.S. officials have long decried his conviction on espionage charges as trumped up.
His brother, David Whelan, said Russian prison officials damaged his belongings Friday because he refused interviews with Russian state television.
—The Detroit News
Fox Business Network, Univision to carry next GOP presidential debate
Fox Business Network will carry the next Republican presidential primary debate, but the channel's longtime star anchor Maria Bartiromo won't be a part of it.
Parent company Fox News Media announced Wednesday that Stuart Varney, a daytime anchor on the business network, will moderate the Sept. 27 event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, alongside Univision anchor Illa Calderón and Fox News host Dana Perino, of "The Five" and "America's Newsroom."
Former President Donald Trump did not participate in the first GOP debate on Fox News held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, which scored a better-than-expected average of 12.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and was recognized by many in news media for helping to define the non-Trump GOP candidates.
There are no indications that Trump, who has a large lead in the polls, will appear at the September debate. The event will be carried on Fox Business Network, Fox News and the streaming service Fox Nation. A Spanish language feed will air on Univision.
Fox News did not comment on the absence of Bartiromo, who was co-moderator with anchor Neil Cavuto the last time Fox Business presented a primary debate in January 2016.
—Los Angeles Times
11 hospitalized from Delta flight after turbulence flying into Atlanta
ATLANTA -- Eleven people from a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital with injuries from severe turbulence while flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening.
The injured include crew members and passengers on Delta flight 175 from Milan to Atlanta on an Airbus A350-900, according to the airline. The flight experienced severe turbulence before landing in Atlanta just before 7 p.m., as thunderstorms were coming into the Atlanta area. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported turbulence about 40 miles northeast of the airport.
The injuries were not life-threatening, according to a Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman.
“Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries,” Delta said in a written statement.
There were a total of 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots on the plane. U.S. Customs and Border Protection cleared passengers who needed medical attention. Delta said it is providing accommodations, food and rebooking for customers who were not injured.
The FAA said it will investigate the incident.
—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
