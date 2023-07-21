Texas A&M president resigns after botched hiring of journalist
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks resigned from the school following a move by the faculty senate to investigate the mishandling of the hiring of journalist Kathleen McElroy.
“The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately,” Banks wrote in her resignation letter submitted late Thursday. “The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.”
McElroy was hired in June to revive A&M’s journalism program. She accepted the position in a public event in an official signing ceremony. McElroy, a Black woman from Houston, previously held multiple journalist roles at the New York Times before becoming a tenured professor of journalism at the University of Texas in Austin.
But McElroy’s job offer was later changed from a tenure-track position to a one-year contract after the university received criticism on McElroy’s work related to diversity and equity issues, according to university officials.
The Texas Tribune reported recently that officials within the Texas A&M university system expressed issues with her previous employment at The Times and her support for diversity in newsrooms.
The new contract was at-will, noting she could be terminated at any time. McElroy rejected the offer.
—The Dallas Morning News
Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
ATLANTA — About 100 anti-abortion activists lined the sidewalk in front of A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Forest Park on Friday.
Activists packed the sidewalk and lined the median in front of the abortion clinic, playing hymns on violins and using a loudspeaker to discourage people entering the facility from getting an abortion. At one point protesters played the prolonged sound of a baby crying.
“Do you hear that? Mama, please value your child,” said Lisa Metzger, a North Carolina resident who travels the country opposing abortion. “When that baby is forcibly removed from the womb, they are crying.”
Abortion rights activists were also at the clinic, getting into spirited but respectful debates with protesters and serving as a barrier for the patients.
The anti-abortion activists are in town for the annual convention for Wisconsin-based Operation Save America, a Christian-based organization that focuses on ending abortion, and had been coming to the clinic every morning since Tuesday. The daily protests were part of the convention agenda. The convention culminates with a rally 11 a.m. Saturday at the state Capitol.
—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 transit buses collide in Philadelphia, killing passenger
PHILADELPHIA — Two transit buses collided in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood Friday afternoon, killing one passenger and leaving a bus operator in critical condition.
The crash occurred on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around noon, when a Route 14 bus rammed into the back of a Route 1 bus, damaging at least the back of the vehicle.
Philadelphia police reported that there were 14 people injured, including a 72-year-old passenger who was pronounced dead at Nazareth Hospital just after 2 p.m. One of the bus drivers — a 38-year-old woman — was placed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where she is being treated alongside three others whose statuses were unknown.
Three others transported to Nazareth Hospital are also in unknown condition, according to police, while the remainder are being treated at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
It is unclear what caused the collision, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, and both buses would be taken out of service.
—The Philadelphia Inquirer
'Help me!': Scrawled sign helps save 13-year-old kidnapping victim
LOS ANGELES — The 13-year-old girl had been kidnapped at gunpoint, taken by car across several states and was sexually assaulted by a man nearly half a century older than she was — but it took just two words written on a piece of paper to save herself, federal prosecutors said.
"Help Me!" the girl scrawled in red pen on July 9 on a torn piece of paper as she sat in the silver Nissan Sentra outside a laundromat on East 10th Street in Long Beach, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of California.
A passerby noticed the girl holding up the sign and called police, authorities said. Responding officers removed the girl from the car after she mouthed the word "help."
Steven Sablan, 61, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, prosecutors said. He was indicted in federal court Thursday.
Sablan's attorney declined to comment on the case.
On July 6 the girl, referred to in the federal government's criminal complaint only as "Ash," left home and was walking down the street in San Antonio, Texas, when a man pulled over and pointed a black handgun at her, according to prosecutors.
"If you don't get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you," he said to the girl, according to the complaint.
—Los Angeles Times
