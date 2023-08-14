Biden administration offers more guidance on college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday urged colleges and universities to reconsider some policies such as legacy admissions, as a response to the Supreme Court decision in June that sharply restricted the use of race in student admissions programs.
In a letter issued Monday from the Justice Department and Department of Education, the government provided guidance that would help higher educational institutions “as they continue to pursue campuses that are racially diverse and that include students with a range of viewpoints, talents, backgrounds, and experiences.”
The guidance noted that colleges can reconsider whether policies such as preferences for children of previous graduates or children of donors “run counter to efforts to promote equal opportunities for all students.” But it did not say universities had to drop them.
And the letter said those preferences are among those “unrelated to a prospective applicant’s individual merit or potential, that further benefit privileged students, and that reduce opportunities for others who have been foreclosed from such advantages.”
—CQ-Roll Call
Muslim imam in Seattle sues over mysterious FBI watchlist
Seattle Muslim leader Farid Sulayman said it was the usual drill for him last month when he flew to California to chaperone a youth basketball tournament. Checking in online proved impossible. At the ticket counter, he got a boarding pass with a special stamp — "SSSS" — indicating he would need an extra security screening.
He was told to go to a specific line, where federal agents ushered him past everyone else to search, as he put it, "every inch of my bag." He felt all eyes on him.
At the gate, he found more Transportation Security Administration agents ostensibly conducting a random passenger search, which he found hard to believe because one agent walked straight to him.
On international trips, Sulayman said, border agents have pulled him aside for private questioning as soon as he stepped off the plane. And once, the 46-year-old imam — an American citizen who helps lead religious services at a South Seattle mosque, works for a nonprofit and drives for Uber on the side — tried to pick up a passenger at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Upon presenting his ID, Sulayman said, he was handcuffed and detained for over two hours.
—The Seattle Times
A rarely seen whale has died in the Florida Keys, and biologists are investigating
Marine mammal scientists are investigating the cause of death of a rarely seen whale found in the shallow waters of the Florida Keys.
Bystanders saw the animal struggling in about two to three feet of water around Harry Harris Park, a small oceanfront park in Tavernier, around 4 p.m. Sunday and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The agency then contacted the federally sanctioned whale stranding response nonprofit, Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder, which dispatched a team within 30 minutes. But it was too late. The 14-foot long animal, an adult male Gervais’ beaked whale, had died, said Art Cooper, a biologist and founder of Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder.
Fish and wildlife officers towed the whale to a local marina where it stayed until it was taken to a U.S. Park Service station in Key Largo, where scientists conducted their necropsy — an autopsy for animals — on Monday beneath tents set up under a canopy of trees over a boat ramp.
—Miami Herald
How Argentina’s wildcard presidential candidate won primary race
Javier Milei began and ended his victory speech shouting “Long live freedom, dammit!” and proceeded to thank his sister, who he described as “the boss,” and his five dogs who are all named after economists that libertarians like him worship.
It would be a mistake to dismiss Argentina’s answer to Donald Trump as a mutton-chopped, Elvis-loving eccentric — or just another Latin American agitator in a region known for throwing up populists with radical ideas on the economy.
Fact is, this 52-year-old economist has flipped the country’s politics on its head by winning primaries on Sunday and now has a serious shot at becoming president in October elections.
In doing so, he’s taking the policy conversation in a decidedly right-wing direction in a place shaped by the left-wing populism of Peronism — potentially upending Argentine assets in the process.
—Bloomberg News
