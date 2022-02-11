Pennsylvania couple hurt in bridge collapse to file suit
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills couple hurt in the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse said this week they intend to sue PennDOT, the city of Pittsburgh and the Port Authority of Allegheny County for their injuries.
Tyrone and Velva Perry, both 69, were driving along Forbes Avenue when they were among 10 people injured when the bridge fell into a ravine in Frick Park on the morning of Jan. 28.
The incident left the Perrys with “traumatic” spinal fractures, a release from their lawyers says. Five other vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, were on the bridge when it came down.
The Perrys are both wearing body braces as a result of the injuries, which left them with “impaired movement and extreme pain,” plus medical expenses from their treatment, the statement says.
“Among other information developed since the crash, preliminary investigation has revealed that the bridge has been in poor condition for many years, this was known to the City and PennDOT, and that a weight limit was placed on the bridge because of its deteriorated condition,” the release from their attorney reads. “The collapse was a complete failure of governmental responsibility for public safety and to the Perrys.”
Both a spokesperson from the city and a Port Authority representative declined to comment, citing pending litigation. A spokesman from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the agency was not aware of the suit as of Friday morning.
Texas teen charged with attempted murder in school shooting
FORTH WORTH, Texas — An 18-year-old accused of injuring four people in a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington was indicted Friday on charges including three counts of attempted murder, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office.
Timothy Simpkins shot a 15-year-old student and a 25-year-old teacher on Oct. 6, according to an arrest warrant. The 15-year-old had started a fight with Simpkins at school, and English teacher Calvin Pettitt intervened to break up the fight, the arrest warrant says.
The 15-year-old and Pettitt were both shot and survived. Another student was grazed by a bullet, and a teacher had minor injuries from a fall.
Simpkins was indicted on three charges of attempted murder, three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, the district attorney's office said in a news release.
Simpkins was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simpkins, a student at Timberview at the time, turned himself in with his attorney on the day of the shooting after fleeing the school, police said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Simpkins' family posted on Facebook that the 18-year-old took the gun to school because he was "beaten, taunted, and harassed on a daily basis."
—Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A new poll maps out opposition to gerrymandering
A new survey finds a majority of Americans oppose partisan gerrymandering, even as many remain unaware of how redistricting works in their own states.
Two-thirds of Americans told pollsters for The Economist and YouGov that states drawing legislative districts to favor one party is a “major problem” with just 23% saying it’s a “minor problem.” But 50% said they do not know whether districts are drawn by the legislature or an independent commission in their own state.
Even though half of Americans do not know how their districts are drawn, a majority still is opinionated about the process.
Twenty-eight percent believe districts are very or somewhat fairly drawn in their own states, while 36% believe they are somewhat or unfairly drawn. Just 35 percent said they were not sure.
Nearly half of respondents (48%) said they strongly oppose gerrymandering while another 12% said they are somewhat opposed. Only 10% said they strongly or somewhat support gerrymandering.ssion.
The poll, which was conducted Feb. 5-8 and included 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, asked whether the Supreme Court should uphold or strike down congressional districts that are designed for partisan purposes, even though the court ruled in the 2019 case Rucho v. Common Cause that it has no jurisdiction over such a political question.
—The Fulcrum
Universal Orlando drops mask rule for vaccinated guests
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear face masks indoors at its resort starting Saturday.
In a Friday message, the company said it was updating its face-covering policy “based on local trends and conditions.” The resort is still encouraging unvaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors.
It’s unclear if Universal will continue to require employees to mask up inside the resort’s attractions, shops and restaurants. Spokespeople for the resort did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
Orange County’s latest COVID-19 update, issued Feb. 2, showed infection rates were declining countywide but one in four tests was still resulting positive.
Orange County still has high community COVID-19 transmission, with an 18.5% positivity rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Based on county statistics, the agency recommends everyone wear masks in public, indoor areas.
Universal Orlando has constantly shifted its mask requirements during the pandemic.
The latest major update, issued in December during a busy holiday season and a spike in the omicron variant, mandated masks indoors for all visitors and staff regardless of their vaccination status.
Universal Orlando’s indoor mask requirement for guests was previously dropped in May, while its policy for vaccinated employees was paused in November before being reinstated the next month.
—Orlando Sentinel
