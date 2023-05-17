Lawmakers demand answers on veterans’ Camp Lejeune claims
WASHINGTON — Sens. Ted Budd, Thom Tillis and seven other lawmakers demanded answers Wednesday on why their constituents continue to die from Camp Lejeune’s toxic waters while the Department of Justice and the Navy refuses to settle their claims.
On Wednesday, the lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Attorney General Merrick Garland voicing concerns about delays in settling claims and lawsuits filed by veterans, military personnel and their families affected by toxic waters on the base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“It is imperative that the Navy Judge Advocate General and Department of Justice act expeditiously to ensure these individuals receive the justice they deserve without undue delay,” the lawmakers wrote.
Between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, toxic chemicals seeped through the ground into two of eight water treatment plants on the Marine Corps base from underground fuel storage tanks, an off-base dry cleaning facility, industrial area spills and waste disposal sites. The chemicals included trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, benzene and vinyl chloride and are known to cause miscarriages, birth defects, cancers and childhood leukemia.
Last August, Congress passed into law the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allowed an estimated more than 1 million people exposed to the water to file a claim with the Navy. If the Navy didn’t respond within six months, the legislation then gave those people the right to sue.
Larry Elder fined for failing to disclose income during recall campaign
GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder has agreed to pay a $2,000 fine for violating the California Political Reform Act while running for governor during the 2021 recall election, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.
Elder, who was a Los Angeles-based conservative talk-radio host before entering politics, failed to disclose earnings from 10 entities on his statement of economic interest, including Salem Media, Epoch Times and Turning Point USA, according to the state commission.
The Times reported about one of the omissions in August 2021. A campaign spokeswoman said at the time that there may have been an oversight and that, if there was, the filing would be amended.
The financial disclosure documents have been corrected, according to the commission, which found that there was "no evidence of intent to conceal" and that harm to the public was minimal.
Elder's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
The attempted recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom overwhelmingly failed, but Elder did come in first among the replacement candidates, winning 48.4% of the vote, according to the secretary of state's office.
4 teens killed in multiple vehicle pileup in suburban Chicago
Four teens were killed and one hospitalized in a major car crash in Wheeling, Illinois, Tuesday night.
The teens, who were ages 16 to 18, were occupants of the primary vehicle in the three-car accident at about 10:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection, according to the Wheeling Police Department.
Wheeling Fire responded to the scene and found “major damage to all three vehicles,” the statement said. One of the vehicles had struck a light pole, which fell onto electric lines, causing a local power outage, according to fire and police officials.
Six of the seven people were extracted by emergency responders and all seven patients were transported to area hospitals, officials said.
The teens all attended Buffalo Grove High School, District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a written statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy," Kim wrote. "We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members.”
Rudy Giuliani sued in NYC for falsely accusing store worker of assault
NEW YORK — A Staten Island ShopRite employee has sued former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani over an incident that landed the store worker in jail overnight on charges that were quickly dismissed.
It’s the second time this week Giuliani has been sued in New York City.
Daniel Gill’s Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit demands $2 million from Giuliani for colluding with the NYPD to throw him behind bars on a false charge of assaulting an elderly person after he patted him on the back and called him a “scumbag.”
Widely seen CCTV footage of the incident, which happened as Giuliani was campaigning for his son Andrew’s gubernatorial run in Charleston on Staten Island, painted a different picture than what Giuliani described as being “hit on the back, as if a boulder hit me.”
Gill is seen on CCTV approaching Giuliani from behind and patting him on the back with an open palm before saying something and walking off.
Giuliani said Gill had said, “What’s up, scumbag?” after the pat before criticizing his anti-abortion stance.
