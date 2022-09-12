A record eight homeless people froze to death in Sacramento last year, report shows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Eight homeless people froze to death in Sacramento last year – the highest number in at least two decades.
The seven men and one woman ranged in age from 41 to 63. All of them began experiencing hypothermia while outside. One died across the street from City Hall. Another near Arden Fair mall. And another next to an elementary school.
Four of them died within a roughly one-week span, just days before Christmas. Those details are documented in an annual report by the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, based on its review of data compiled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The eight people who died of hypothermia were among the 199 homeless people who died last year, according to the report. That number is the highest in the two decades the organization has been producing the report. Homeless people died from hypothermia at a rate that was 215% higher than the general county population, the report found.
Top-ranked US colleges all cost more than $55,000 a year
The cost of higher education is climbing upward, and attending one of the top schools in the country comes with a price tag to match: Nineteen of the top 20 national universities cost $55,000 or more for a year’s tuition and fees.
The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report, which published its list of the top colleges for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday. Princeton University earned the top spot in the national rankings, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University tied for third place.
Of those, Yale is the most expensive with a year’s tuition costing $62,250, not counting room and board. Once those are factored in, students could be on the hook for a bill as high as $80,000.
Some elite schools with large endowments reduce costs for low- and middle-income students. Princeton said Sept. 8 it will cover all expenses for families making as much as $100,000 a year, while Dartmouth said in June it will remove loans from its undergraduate financial-aid packages. For its part, Yale came in third on U.S. News’s list of “best value schools,” suggesting that, after grants, the total cost of tuition could drop to $17,600 for the year.
Soldier accused of sharing racist post, engaging in extremism while at Fort Bragg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A U.S. Army soldier shared a racist, violent reason for joining the service on Instagram and engaged in online extremism while stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to federal investigators.
“I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing (racial slur),” Killian Mackeithan Ryan wrote about Black people on one of his five Instagram accounts, court documents filed in late August state. With these accounts, investigators say Ryan messaged other accounts “associated with racially motivated extremism,” according to an affidavit.
Ryan’s online activities are detailed in the document supporting a criminal complaint, accusing him of providing a false statement to get a security clearance to serve as an active-duty Army member, investigators say.
He served in the Army as a fire support specialist, a job requiring a security clearance, until Aug. 26 when the FBI arrested him, a XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg spokesman told McClatchy News in a statement Monday.
Prince Harry pays tribute to his ‘Granny’ and ‘guiding compass,’ Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry paid touching tribute Monday to his “Granny,” Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at age 96 after reigning longer than any other British monarch.
In a statement posted on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website for their foundation, Archewell, Harry thanked his grandmother for her “commitment to service,” “sound advice” and “infectious smile.”
“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many,” the duke wrote.
“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”
