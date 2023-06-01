Supreme Court warns unions against strikes that damage an employer's property
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court warned unions on Thursday that they may face suits for damages if striking workers destroy their employer's property.
In an 8-1 decision, the justices revived a suit brought in Washington state against union drivers who allegedly walked off the job one morning after their trucks had been loaded with fresh concrete. The workers did not notify their employer in advance. If left unattended, concrete can harden and destroy the trucks that carry it, the company said.
At issue was whether the unions may be sued for allegedly damaging the property or whether such a labor dispute must be reviewed and resolved first by the National Labor Relations Board.
With only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in dissent, the court ruled the company may press its suit for damages in a state court.
—Los Angeles Times
Pentagon cancels previously approved drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada
Pentagon officials have canceled an upcoming drag event at the Nellis Air Force Base in Southern Nevada, even though the family-friendly show had been previously approved by the Air Force.
“Drag-u-Nellis,” first hosted at the base in 2021, brought Las Vegas-based drag performers — including former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants — to participate in the fun-filled evening to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month while promoting diversion and inclusivity.
This year, the show was scheduled to take place at the Nellis Club Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Las Vegas drag queens Coco Montrese, Lawanda Jackson and Carnie Asada were announced as headliners.
But according to NBC News, Defense Department leaders told Air Force officials to cancel the event, saying it’s not Pentagon policy to fund drag performances on bases.
—New York Daily News
California bill would allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without a helmet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sikhs and other people whose faith requires them to wear a turban or patka could soon be allowed to ride motorcycles in California without a helmet as mandated by state law.
The state Senate this week voted to grant a religious exemption for the headwear. The measure, Senate Bill 847 from Sen. Brian Dahle, a Bieber Republican, cleared the chamber by a 21-8 margin. Eight Democrats voted “no,” while 13 others sided with Republicans.
“Freedom of religion is a core foundation of this country. We, as Americans, have the right to freely express our religion and I believe that right should equally extend to everyone,” Dahle said in a statement after the bill passed Wednesday.
Dahle added that existing state law doesn’t intentionally discriminate against Sikhs and other peoples of faith, but that “the reality is that those who practice those religions are limited in how they can express their customs.”
—The Sacramento Bee
Violence in Kosovo exposes perilous limbo in Europe’s powder keg
The worst violence in a decade in Kosovo exposed the political intransigence of a region still in limbo 15 years after the nation declared independence from Serbia, and a tinderbox that takes little to ignite.
Dozens of NATO peacekeepers and Serb protesters were injured over the past five days in unrest sparked by Kosovo’s resolve to put newly appointed mayors into their offices in the north of the country of 1.8 million. Local Serbs boycotted that vote, acting on guidance from the government in Belgrade.
The latest flareup has shone the spotlight again on a region that’s still dogged by the legacy of the 1990s Balkan wars, and the lack of progress in mending ties between the ethnic-Albanian majority and the Serb minority. The danger for the European Union is that it ends up with another conflict on its periphery while facing the next stage in how to confront Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
At the heart of the intractability is that Kosovo is not ready to give up control over some of its territory and Serbia isn’t ready to recognize Kosovo. Serbia views Kosovo as its own, the cradle of the Orthodox nation.
—Bloomberg News
