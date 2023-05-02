Natural gas fueled Pa. chocolate factory explosion, report finds
PHILADELPHIA — A natural gas-fueled explosion destroyed a West Reading chocolate factory building in March, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday. Seven people were killed and 11 were injured in the R.M. Palmer blast that rocked the tight-knit borough of about 4,500 people.
The source of the likely gas leak was not laid out Tuesday, and will be a focus of the ongoing investigation, according to the NTSB report.
Still, the preliminary information laid out by investigators forms the clearest picture of what happened the day of the explosion, just 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
According to investigators, 35 office staff and 70 production employees were working in two R.M. Palmer buildings that shared a block with an apartment building.
Employees from “Building 2,” which was flanked by an apartment building and another Palmer building, told investigators they smelled natural gas before the blast. Employees from the building next door said they smelled rotten eggs.
UGI Corporation serviced the Palmer buildings with natural gas coming through two mains adjacent to the accident site, but reported that there had been no known work in the area, nor a pressure spike in gas use ahead of the explosion.
In a statement, the company said it supports the ongoing investigation.
—The Philadelphia Inquirer
US tracking another mysterious balloon first spotted over Hawaii
The United States Department of Defense is tracking another mysterious balloon, initially spotted in the airspace over Hawaii, officials said.
“Ownership of the balloon is unknown, but there is no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign or adversarial actor,” a spokesperson told the Honolulu Star Advertiser. “The balloon did not transit directly over defense critical infrastructure or other U.S. Government sensitive sites, nor did it pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”
The unmanned, high-altitude object was first detected by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, floating along the coast of Hawaii at about 36,000 feet. It’s not clear if it’s a weather balloon or something else, sources told NBC News, adding that the U.S. could still shoot it down if it approaches land.
The object is currently nearing Mexico.
The spotting comes after the Air Force in February shot down a large Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina. It traveled over several key military bases before it was downed by an F-22 jet. The United States said at the time intelligence officials confirmed it was a spy balloon, a claim that was later rejected by Beijing.
—New York Daily News
Bride killed when driver hits wedding party’s golf cart in SC
A driver slammed into a golf cart, killing a newly married woman and injuring three other people in a popular South Carolina beach town, officials said.
The bride — Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina — was riding on the cart with the groom after their wedding reception. The crash happened as the pair headed to their rental home, according to a GoFundMe page and the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.
Miller's life was cut short when a vehicle reportedly hit the cart from behind at 65 mph. The 34-year-old bride “died on the scene from blunt force injuries,” the Charleston County Coroner’s Office wrote in a news release.
Now, the driver accused of running into the golf cart is facing several charges of driving under the influence. South Carolina officers in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski.
Two other golf cart riders — including the groom — were seriously injured in the crash. A third person — identified as a juvenile — was injured but in stable condition, according to officers.
Ashley Favret, the maid of honor, told WBTV the crash happened after Samantha Miller had her dream wedding day.
—The Charlotte Observer
Israel, Gaza militants trade fire after Palestinian prisoner dies
TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli air force attacked targets in Gaza on Tuesday evening after militants fired at least 30 rockets and six shells at Israel following the death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner.
The operation began late in the evening, according to the Israeli Defense Force, without providing further details.
Several explosions were heard in the Gaza, according to media reports.
At least three people were injured in Israel, one of them seriously, by the rockets, according to medics.
The attacks came after the death of a high-ranking member of the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in an Israeli jail after almost three months on hunger strike.
Khader Adnan, 44, was found unconscious in his cell early Tuesday, according to a prison spokesman. During resuscitation attempts, he was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
The man from the northern West Bank city of Jenin had been on hunger strike since Feb. 5, the spokesman said.
—dpa
