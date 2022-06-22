‘Blue slip’ problem hangs up veterans toxic exposure bill
WASHINGTON — A Senate-passed bill to expand health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits or other toxic substances during their service has run into a constitutional objection from the House.
The bill, which would make it easier for veterans to access benefits by presuming that certain types of cancer and respiratory illnesses are connected to service-related exposure, passed the Senate on a bipartisan 84-14 vote last week.
The House had planned to vote on it as soon as Wednesday. But lawmakers in that chamber are now raising a “blue slip” issue that could send the bill back to the Senate with just two days left to act before both chambers are scheduled to depart for their July Fourth recesses.
The bill has a blue slip issue because it contains a tax provision, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Wednesday. Under the Constitution’s origination clause, all revenue and tax bills must begin in the House.
—CQ-Roll Call
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snubs Trump endorsement amid 2024 GOP White House drama
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly not seeking former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for his reelection bid this fall as the pair jockey for position in the 2024 Republican White House sweepstakes.
DeSantis has decided not to ask for Trump’s blessing, in part because he is in a commanding position against his Democratic opponents, Politico reported Wednesday, quoting four insiders.
But the governor also wants to avoid owing any political chits to Trump as the two most famous Florida residents in GOP politics size up their options ahead of the 2024 race.
Trump has repeatedly hinted that he plans to run for a third presidential bid in 2024.
Most of Trump’s potential Republican rivals won’t run if Trump declares but DeSantis has steadfastly refused to rule out a primary run against Trump, a move that has angered Trump.
—New York Daily News
CDC: Historic outbreak of meningococcal disease among LGBTQ men in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six people in Florida have died in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday called “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history,” with state and health officials and LGBTQ+ groups scrambling to alert the public about the deadly disease.
As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has recorded 10 deaths and 44 cases in 2022, more than double the annual average over the last five years: 13 of those were in Orange County, three in Seminole, three in Lake and one in Osceola. At least 26 of those cases and six of the deaths have been linked back to the outbreak, CDC spokesperson Bert Kelly said. Typically, only about 2% to 3% of cases are due to outbreaks, the CDC says.
Meningococcal disease can lead to a bloodstream infection or meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. More than 1 out of 10 people who catch the disease will die, even with treatment, and as many as 1 in 5 may face complications such as brain damage or limb loss, the CDC says on its website.
The CDC said it's collaborating with the FDOH to investigate the outbreak, which is occurring primarily in communities of men who have sex with men.
—Orlando Sentinel
Sri Lanka’s economy has ‘collapsed,’ prime minister says
Sri Lanka’s economy has “completely collapsed” and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund is the only path to revival, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament on Wednesday.
“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food,” Wickremesinghe said, adding that the South Asian nation is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation. “We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom.”
The gloomy analysis comes as authorities hold talks with the Washington-based lender for an agreement for fresh funds to the bankrupt nation. Sri Lanka needs $6 billion in the coming months to prop up its reserves, pay for ballooning import bills and stabilize its currency.
Sri Lanka has concluded the initial discussions with the IMF, and exchanged ideas on public finance, debt sustainability, banking sector and social security, Wickremesinghe said. “We intend to enter into an official level agreement with the IMF by the end of July,” he added.
—Bloomberg News
