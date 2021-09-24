R. Kelly jury will resume deliberations next week
NEW YORK — R. Kelly’s fate is now in the hands of the jury at his federal trial in New York.
After a six-week trial featuring the testimony of 50 witnesses and three days of closing arguments, jurors in the racketeering case against the Chicago-born R&B star began their deliberations early Friday afternoon, and worked for about four hours before telling U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly they had “not reached a verdict as yet.”
They are scheduled to come back for more discussions on Monday morning.
Donnelly took three hours to read through more than 80 pages of jury instructions before sending the panel of seven men and five women back to begin going through the nine-count indictment.
With the conclusion of the lengthy trial near, a large contingent of television news crews had set up tents across from the courthouse on Cadman Plaza in downtown Brooklyn.
About an hour and a half into their deliberations, the jury sent a note asking for the transcript of testimony from one of the victims, Sonja, who alleged she was held captive at Kelly’s old Larrabee Street music studio and sexually assaulted by the singer. The jury also asked for a copy of the studio floor plan.
The note also requested a copy of the letter that another alleged victim, “Jane,” had purportedly written to her brother about her relationship with Kelly.
Kelly, 54, was charged in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn in 2019 with heading a criminal enterprise that employed agents, runners, bodyguards and others to lure and trap girls and young women to satisfy his sexually predatory desires.
2 congresswomen engage in shouting match over civility
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell confronted conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, leading to a shouting over political civility — or the lack thereof.
Dingell of Michigan addressed Greene after the Georgia lawmaker was berating a group of Democratic lawmakers about abortion as they held a news conference outside the U.S. House of Representatives about President Joe Biden's agenda.
The exchange was captured on video by multiple reporters at the event.
"You should all be ashamed," Greene shouted at the Democrats.
Dingell called after Greene as she turned to walk away.
"You should be ashamed for your lack of civility," Dingell said.
"Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It's called murder," Greene retorted. "How about the border down there? Lack of civility. How about lack of laws or protecting our Constitution."
"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell interjected. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor."
"Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life," Greene said.
"You try being a Christian and treat your colleagues decently!" Dingell shouted.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone appeared to steady Dingell as she nearly fell down a step.
"Watch your step, lady. You're going to fall down," Greene added. "Control yourself."
The exchange occurred following the House's vote Friday morning on a bill to preserve abortion rights, which passed largely on party lines 218-211.
Former ABC boss accuses Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment
CNN host Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by a former superior during his stint at ABC and she’s calling on him to “journalistically repent” on air.
It’s the latest scandal swirling around the “Cuomo Prime Time” host, who was criticized in recent months for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to fight his own sexual harassment allegations. The TV host ended up avoiding retribution at the cable news network for his involvement in the scandal.
In a guest column published Friday in the New York Times, veteran TV journalist Shelley Ross wrote that Cuomo’s on-air statements of profound concern about sexual harassment provoked her to share her story: She alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her at a New York City bar in 2005 during a going-away party for an ABC colleague.
“When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock,” Ross wrote in the column, quoting Cuomo as allegedly saying, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss.”
Ross said she replied “No you can’t” and pushed him off of her at the chest while stepping back. She said her husband, who was also at the party, saw the entire episode at close range.
At the time, Ross was an executive producer for an ABC entertainment special and just before that had been the executive producer of “Primetime Live,” where Cuomo was one of several anchors.
Ross said that she and her husband quickly left the bar, and Cuomo emailed her an apology an hour after the incident.
Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley will run for eighth term
WASHINGTON — Longtime Iowa GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley announced early Friday morning he will run for an eighth term in the Senate, giving Republicans one fewer open-seat race to navigate in 2022.
Five Senate Republicans so far have decided not to run for reelection. Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had said he would decide whether to run or retire this fall.
“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor. I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do,” Grassley, who is known for his early morning runs, said in a statement sent at 4 a.m. CST.
Grassley, who is 88 years old, was first elected to the Senate in 1980 after serving three terms in the House. But his campaign schedule demonstrated that he is not slowing down. A press release announcing his decision listed four Saturday campaign events.
Multiple Democrats have filed to run against Grassley, including former 1st District Rep. Abby Fineknauer, who lost her race for a second term in 2020 after flipping a GOP-held district in 2018. When she launched her campaign in July, she took aim at Grassley and referenced the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.
