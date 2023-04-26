GOP opens probe into Granholm's travel as Energy secretary
WASHINGTON — The leader of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee requested details this week of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's frequent travel to Puerto Rico.
Granholm, a former Michigan governor, has taken four trips to the island territory in the last five months as it aims to shore up its fragile power grid.
"The frequency and duration of these trips raise concerns regarding your attention to your other duties, particularly in light of climbing energy costs and intensifying threats to the United States’ energy independence," Committee Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., wrote Tuesday in a letter addressed to Granholm.
The members noted that Granholm made two weeklong trips to Puerto Rico in February and March in addition to two visits in October and November last year. They asked for itemized expenses, staff lists and itineraries for official travel since Granholm was sworn in as President Joe Biden's energy secretary in February 2021.
—The Detroit News
Cuomo lawsuit alleges NY ethics panel probing book deal is unconstitutional
ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing New York’s newly formed ethics panel, arguing the watchdog group is unconstitutional as it revives an investigation into his alleged improper use of state staff and resources while writing his pandemic-focused memoir.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Albany Supreme Court, reveals that the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has been in contact with Cuomo about the $5.1 million he received from the book deal.
Cuomo’s suit argues that the ethics entity, created in last year’s state budget, is inherently unconstitutional since it is tasked with powers reserved for the executive branch but operates independently.
The panel, referred to as COELIG, is “as constitutionally grotesque as it is unprecedented — a misshapen constitutional monstrosity designed to bypass the separation of powers,” the suit alleges.
The 11-member commission replaced the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE, which was often criticized for being too close to Cuomo while he was governor.
Following his 2021 resignation amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment from staffers and other women, the since-disbanded JCOPE determined Cuomo violated state ethics laws by improperly using state resources when writing the memoir, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
—New York Daily News
Wrong-way driver kills 4 women in highway crash, NC police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four women, including two sisters, were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car, North Carolina police said.
The driver, Pedro Alfonso Galdamez, 51, gave police false identification at the scene, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The four women were traveling southbound in a 2016 Nissan Sentra on U.S. Route 52 in Winston-Salem on April 16 when they were struck head-on just after 3 a.m. by a 2010 Honda Accord traveling in the wrong direction, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra, Blanca Estela Castillo Bernal, 60, and the three passengers, Gregoria Noyola Jiménez, 64; Santa Hernandez Bernadino, 46; and Estefania Hernandez, 32, were killed, according to police. Bernadino and Hernandez were sisters, according to a GoFundMe page created for their family.
The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. He originally identified himself to officers as “Giovany Ruiz,” the report says.
Officers served warrants at the man’s residence on April 24 accusing him of four counts of felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired, the report says. He was also cited for not having an operator’s license and driving the wrong way, police said.
—The Charlotte Observer
Man executed over 1 kilogram of cannabis in Singapore
BANGKOK — Singapore on Wednesday carried out the execution of a 46-year-old man over 1 kilogram of cannabis, in a move condemned by rights advocates.
Tangaraju Suppiah, who was convicted of abetting the trafficking of 1,017 grams of cannabis, was hanged at Changi prison, Amnesty International confirmed.
"This unlawful execution shows yet again the staggering failure of Singapore's stubborn embrace of the death penalty," Amnesty International's deputy regional director, Ming Yu Hah, said in a statement.
"The many flaws in the case ... to the lack of disclosure of key evidence from the prosecution, as well as the continued reliance on the mandatory death penalty renders this execution arbitrary under international human rights law," she added.
The execution took place despite pleas by the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and the European Union's delegation to Singapore not to proceed.
—dpa
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.