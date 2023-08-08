Biden designates national monument for lands near Grand Canyon
President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating a new national monument near the Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, providing stronger protections for nearly 1 million acres and permanently removing them from consideration for future uranium mining.
Using his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act, the proclamation establishes the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. The site, totaling more than 917,000 acres, includes lands of ancestral importance to a dozen tribes, as well as multiple cultural and archaeological sites.
Leaders from a dozen tribes, some of whom were present for the signing at an airfield near the Kaibab National Forest, have been pushing for greater protections for the lands. Ahead of the announcement, the administration said the designation is a step toward addressing the historical exclusion and dispossession of Indigenous people in the area, a sentiment Biden echoed during his speech.
“They fought for decades to be able to return to these lands, to protect these lands from mining and development, to clear them of contamination, and to preserve their shared legacy for future generations,” Biden said. “I made a commitment as president to prioritize respect to tribal sovereignty and self-determination, and to honor the solemn promises the United States made to tribal nations to fulfill federal trust to treaty obligations.”
—CQ-Roll Call
TikTok personality files countersuit against University of Idaho professor she accused of Moscow killings
BOISE, Idaho — A Texas-based TikTok user who accused a University of Idaho professor of the quadruple homicide in Moscow, and faces a defamation lawsuit, has filed a countersuit against the professor.
Ashley Guillard filed 11 counterclaims against Rebecca Scofield and her legal team: Wendy Olson, Elijah Watkins and Cory Carone. Scofield’s lawyers aim to have the counterclaims dropped at a court hearing Friday.
The initial defamation lawsuit was against Guillard, who has made false allegations against Scofield on TikTok and claimed that the professor was responsible for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21; and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.
In a 61-page counterclaim, Guillard asserts that her “spiritual intuition” led her to Scofield and accuses the professor of being the mastermind behind the homicides. Scofield’s complaint said that Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.
—The Idaho Statesman
Thousands of city workers have gone on strike. Bass says LA is 'not going to shut down'
Workers, managers and elected officials braced for one of the biggest labor actions to hit Los Angeles city government in a generation — a one-day walkout by the union that represents traffic officers, gardeners, mechanics, custodians, lifeguards, engineers and scores of other government jobs.
Service Employees International Union Local 721, which represents more than 7,000 city workers, began its strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to protest what it described as unfair labor practices by city negotiators and a failure by management to remain at the bargaining table.
David Green, the union's president and executive director, said SEIU members have reached their limit with the number of vacant positions that plague city agencies, forcing workers to take huge amounts of overtime. Tuesday's strike, he said, will send the message that those workers deserve respect.
"People don't understand the hard work they do. There's a lot of unsung heroes in the city," Green said. "So I think it's important that the city, that we take a day to recognize that, and let the city know ... they need to respect what we do as city employees."
—Los Angeles Times
Putin has tax agreements with 'unfriendly states' frozen
MOSCOW — Amid his full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended tax treaties with more than 30 countries that Russia has deemed "unfriendly."
The decree was published on the Russian legal portal on Tuesday. According to the decree, double taxation agreements with the United States and several E.U. states, including Germany, are affected.
Moscow justified the step with alleged "violations against the legitimate economic and other interests of the Russian Federation."
Putin instructed the government to draft a corresponding bill and submit it to parliament. Relations between Moscow and the West have been at an all-time low since Russia attacked neighboring Ukraine more than 17 months ago.
—dpa
