Orban urges Trump return from right-wing ‘incubator’ in Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged former President Donald Trump to return to the White House as president and renewed a call for populist forces to wrest control of democracy in the U.S. and Europe.
Orban hosted a two-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest on Thursday, a satellite event of a conference circuit backed by the U.S. Republican party. The nationalist leader used the event to endorse Trump and rail against liberalism, which he compared to a “biological weapon.”
The five-term premier, whose crackdown on liberal democracy has roiled relations with his European Union and NATO allies, presided over a meeting with speakers including the prime minister of Georgia, former leaders of the Czech Republic and Slovenia — and the failed Arizona Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake.
“Hungary is an incubator where we experiment with the future of conservative politics,” Orban said. He lashed out at gender politics, migration and the so-called “colored” revolutions from the Middle East to Ukraine, adopting the Russian narrative that those upheavals against dictatorships had been part of a “progressive” plot that he said spread “viruses” that destroyed nations.
Why is Congress fighting with the Biden administration over the lesser prairie chicken?
WASHINGTON -- Sen. Roger Marshall showed some of his Senate colleagues a video of the mating ritual of the lesser prairie chicken. Now, he said, everyone is talking about them.
“I grew up hunting prairie chickens, they’re very near and dear to me,” said Marshall, a Kansas Republican. “I want to do whatever we can to bring them back to better numbers.” But for Marshall, that means getting the bird removed from the endangered species list.
Last year, the Biden administration placed the southern population of the lesser prairie chicken, based mostly in eastern New Mexico and the Texas panhandle, on the endangered species list and put the northern population, which is partially in southern and western Kansas, on the threatened list.
The move reignited a yearslong battle between rural Kansans and the federal government, part of a larger debate over environmental regulations and conservation. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach in April signed onto a Texas-led lawsuit seeking to overturn the endangered species designation.
'I hurt Native people': UC Berkeley scholar faces uproar after claiming Indigenous heritage
An associate professor at UC Berkeley known for her work on Native food sovereignty is facing backlash for falsely claiming Indigenous heritage.
In a statement posted on her personal website on Monday, Elizabeth M. Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said she is white and "incorrectly identified" as Indigenous without researching her ancestry.
"In uncritically living an identity based on family stories without seeking out a documented connection to these communities, I caused harm," Hoover wrote. "I hurt Native people who have been my friends, colleagues, students and family, both directly through fractured trust and through activating historical harms."
Hoover said in the statement that she had long identified as a woman of Mohawk and Mi'kmaq descent. She stopped identifying herself as Indigenous and a descendant of those tribes last year after her heritage came into question.
Zelenskyy, during visit to Netherlands, says Ukraine expects to join NATO only after war ends
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is "not realistic" for his country to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the active war against Russia's invasion, during a visit to the Netherlands on Thursday.
"We are realistic, we know that we will not be in NATO during the war," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in The Hague. "But during the war, we want to get a very clear message that we will be in NATO after the war."
Zelenskyy was speaking alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Zelenskyy said he has received positive messages from some countries ahead of a planned NATO summit in July in Vilnius but that he still hopes to receive more concrete signals of support.
