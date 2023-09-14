Sens. Sanders, Marshall reach deal on health programs, but challenges remain
WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Thursday that he has reached a deal with Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to reauthorize and increase funding for several key health programs, but it’s unclear how much Republican support the agreement will have.
The package, announced via a news statement early Thursday, will be marked up on Sept. 21 — just days before the authorizations are set to expire Sept. 30.
The legislation would reauthorize the Community Health Center Fund, the National Health Service Corps and the Teaching Health Centers Graduate Medical Education program, which aim to improve health care access in rural and underserved areas and train providers.
In total, the package would authorize $26 billion in spending, falling short of the significant increases Sanders had initially been pushing for but which were not going to pass a closely divided Senate.
—CQ-Roll Call
Parent of transgender kid tearfully confronts Mike Pence at Iowa town hall
An Iowa woman who raised a trans kid broke down in tears when confronting former Vice President Mike Pence over his anti-LGBTQ policies during a town hall Wednesday night.
Melissa McCollister, a social work professor at Grand View University, cried during an emotional exchange with the staunch conservative who’s running to become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
After Pence told the audience he would “protect our kids from that radical gender ideology that’s taken hold in too many public schools,” a visibly shaken McCollister pressed him on what he planned to do about the historically high levels of violence against transgender people across the nation.
“Good evening, Vice President,” McCollister started, after a pause in which she seemed to take a moment to fight back her tears.
—New York Daily News
NASA report finds no evidence of alien life linked to UFOs, aka UAPs, but wants more data
NASA officials discussed the results of an independent team’s findings released Thursday after delving into how to unlock the secrets of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs.
The 36-page report was published on NASA’s website, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson led a panel from Washington to discuss its findings, which call on the space agency to use existing resources but also seek out help from companies and the public in tracking UAP sightings.
“The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn,” Nelson said. “The NASA independent study team did not find any evidence that UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don’t know what these UAP are.”
The study team commissioned by NASA in 2022 consisted of 16 experts, including former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, as well as university physics professors and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration among others. The driving force behind NASA’s involvement includes not only the search for alien life forms but the question of safety in the skies.
—Orlando Sentinel
Cuban diplomat says island will not stop citizens from fighting for Russia in Ukraine
In an apparent policy reversal, Cuba’s ambassador to Russia said the Cuban government would not stop its citizens from enlisting in the Russian army to fight in Ukraine, despite earlier statements by the island’s authorities reporting the arrest of 17 people involved in recruiting Cubans for the Russian army and assurances that Cuba was firmly against such activities.
“We have nothing against Cubans who just want to sign a contract and legally take part in this operation with the Russian army,” the Cuban ambassador to Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Peña, told Russian state news agency Ria on Thursday. “But we oppose illegality and these operations that have nothing to do with the legal area.”
Following dramatic testimony in late August by two young Cuban men who said they were scammed into joining the Russian military, the Cuban government said it had “uncovered” and was dismantling a human trafficking ring operating from Russia “in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine.”
At the time, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Cuba “has a firm and clear historical position against mercenarism ” and that it was acting “firmly” against those “who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes so that Cuban citizens may raise weapons against any country.”
—Miami Herald
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
