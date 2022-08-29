Sen. Lindsey Graham warns of 'riots' if Trump is prosecuted
Sen. Lindsey Graham warned there “will be riots in the streets” if former President Donald Trump is indicted. “If they tried to prosecute President Trump ... there literally will be riots in the street,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News. “I worry about the country.”
Despite mounting evidence against Trump, the senior GOP lawmaker said it’s an article of faith with most Republicans that liberal prosecutors are out to get the former president.
“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law,” Graham said. “It’s all about getting him.”
Graham, like many top Republicans, briefly broke with Trump after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The sometimes golf buddy of Trump even said he was “done” with the former president.
—New York Daily News
‘This is an atrocity.’ Donors give thousands to KC Proud Boys charged in Capitol riot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fundraising campaigns for two Kansas City-area Proud Boys charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Capitol riot have taken in nearly $70,000 from more than 1,100 donors.
Though donations continue to come in, the totals are more than $700,000 short of the goals set by their families.
Family members of William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, both of Olathe, said they created the sites to help pay for legal fees and other expenses as the men’s cases wind their way through federal court.
Both fundraisers were set up last year on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding platform that says its purpose is “to share the Hope of Jesus” and “to stand for freedom.”
Many of the donors see the men — both military veterans — as patriots, freedom fighters and heroes, not criminals. They share Bible verses and words of praise and encouragement along with their contributions.
—The Kansas City Star
Mongols biker gang member in Florida killed associate believed to be informant, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. — A grand jury has indicted a member of the Mongols biker gang who is accused of killing another gang member who was believed to be a police informant.
Paul Mogilevsky, 48, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster, 46. Paternoster was a member of the Raiders, a feeder group for the Mongols. The two share a clubhouse in Tampa, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday.
“Paternoster was not just killed. He was executed,” Gualtieri said. Gualtieri added that multiple guns were used to shoot Paternoster in his Palm Harbor home on April 27. Law enforcement is investigating the death and plans to make other arrests, the sheriff said.
Gualtieri declined to say whether or not Paternoster was an informant.
—Tampa Bay Times
Pakistan flood death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’
Flooding in Pakistan from the highest rainfall in more than three decades has killed at least 1,000 people since June and caused more than $10 billion worth of damage.
The extreme weather event, which follows some of the highest recorded temperatures across South Asia, is a “climate catastrophe,” Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s federal Minister for Climate Change, said in a news interview posted on her Twitter feed.
“Many districts are beginning to look like they’re part of the ocean,” Rehman told German broadcaster DW News. “Our helicopter sorties are not finding dry land to drop rations.” With more than 30 million people affected across Pakistan — the world’s fifth most populous nation — the navy has been deployed for the first time, she added.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said there was no immediate assessment of how badly the various sectors of the economy had been affected and the damage may exceed his $10 billion dollar figure, local newspaper The News International reported.
—Bloomberg News
