Maryland funeral home owner kills pallbearer at funeral for 10-year-old, police say
A Maryland funeral home owner is accused of killing a pallbearer at a funeral service for a child this week.
The Prince George’s County Police Department claims Wilson Chavis gunned down a rival funeral service operator Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks of Washington, D.C., was helping carry the casket of a 10-year-old girl when he was killed.
Cops said Chavis confronted Banks and another person while the burial was getting underway at Washington National Cemetery. “Those individuals are affiliated with a second funeral service company with which Chavis has a long-standing business dispute,” police claimed.
The alleged shooter’s company was handling the service. Several people attending the funeral reportedly became upset with Chavis when he addressed his rivals. That’s when cops say he killed Banks and fired a second shot grazing a female attendee. The suspect fled in his car, but was quickly apprehended by authorities.
—New York Daily News
Texas to deploy long string of buoys in middle of Rio Grande in new bid to deter migrants
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will soon deploy a string of buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande River in a new effort to deter migrants, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
A 1,000-foot long set of marine floating barriers will be placed in the river near Eagle Pass by July 7, state officials said. Each buoy is about 4 feet in diameter.
If the initial test works, “we can put mile after mile after mile of these buoys” in the water at locations where crossings by large groups of migrants are expected, Abbott said. It’s unclear how long the test will last.
The buoys will create “a layering effect,” combined with concertina wire laid on the bank of the river by Texas National Guard and swiftly mobilized formations of state police and soldiers standing nearby, Abbott said.
—The Dallas Morning News
Civil rights group reports spike in Florida extremist groups, citing Moms for Liberty’s rise
More extremist groups were active across the state in 2022 than in any other year in more than two decades, data published this week by the Southern Poverty Law Center found — a spike fueled by the rise in groups like Florida-based Moms for Liberty, which SPLC for the first time categorized as an extremist anti-government group.
In its annual Year in Hate review, the Alabama-based civil rights group found that, not only did Florida see climbing activity from hate and anti-government groups, but, after four years of decline in the number of organized extremist groups nationwide, the United States saw the largest year-over-year spike since 2000, the oldest year of data available from the SPLC.
In 2021, the SPLC found 773 active hate or anti-government groups around the country. That was down from 838 the previous year in a decline attributed in part to the arrests and prosecutions that followed the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
But in 2022, that number spiked dramatically to 1,225 active groups, the highest ever recorded by SPLC.
—Orlando Sentinel
In bold move challenging the United States, Cuba agrees to host a Chinese spy base
In a move underscoring its geopolitical ambitions in the Western Hemisphere, China is going to establish an espionage base in Cuba just 90 miles from Florida, for which the Chinese government will reportedly pay billions of dollars to the cash-strapped Caribbean nation.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the secret deal citing officials familiar with the classified intelligence, the eavesdropping facility would allow Chinese intelligence agencies to monitor ship traffic and electronic communications throughout the U.S. southwestern region where the Doral-based U.S. Southern Command and other military facilities are located.
China is believed to already have a military presence in Cuba in a listening station in Bejucal, a town south of Havana, where there were reports in 2018 of a new radar surveillance installation. It is unclear if the new deal entails expanding this facility or constructing a new one.
The news follows intense speculation that Russia, not China, was planning to reopen its Soviet-era espionage base in Lourdes, a town near Havana, which it shut down in 2002.
—Miami Herald
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.