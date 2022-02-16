Judge temporarily blocks release of records in probe of Bob Saget's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge agreed Wednesday to temporarily block local authorities from releasing records related to comedian Bob Saget’s death after his family filed a lawsuit Tuesday.
The temporary injunction from Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu prohibits the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office from releasing any photos, videos or audio recordings related to the investigation into Saget’s death.
In his order, Chiu said he found Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”
“The Court finds ... that the public interest is served by the entry of a temporary injunction to allow the Court adequate opportunity to weigh Plaintiffs’ legitimate privacy interest against the public’s claim for disclosure,” he wrote.
Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has already released an incident report and a recording of the 911 call by hotel security.
—Orlando Sentinel
Giuliani says he has proof that Hillary Clinton got FBI to spy on Trump
Just when you thought Rudy Giuliani’s ties to former President Donald Trump couldn’t get any more cringeworthy, the former president's lawyer claims he has “1,000 documents” related to the Russia collusion probe stashed in his bedroom.
“I happen to have it in my bedroom, or my den, actually,” Giuliani told the right-wing Newsmax network late Tuesday. “I’ve had it there for years.”
Giuliani made the claim during an interview about the latest revelations from the Trump-appointed special prosecutor investigating the launching of an FBI investigation into contacts between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.
The onetime member of Trump’s infamous “elite legal strike force” candidly admitted that most Americans can’t make heads or tails of the murky suggestion that Clinton’s campaign may have been indirectly involved in raising the feds’ suspicions about Trump.
“They feel that it’s gobbledygook. But it’s gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet,” Giuliani said.
Right-wing media is suddenly ablaze with speculation about what shoes might drop next in the probe being led by federal prosecutor John Durham, even though the probe has dragged on for nearly three years with scant results.
—New York Daily News
A bill would make it easier to sue Florida nursing homes. Elder care advocates oppose it
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The bill was written by the nursing home industry, but that’s not the end of the story.
That was the assurance given by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, the lawmaker backing Senate Bill 804 — which would make substantial changes to the way the state regulates nursing home staffing levels. Albritton pledged he would work to bring all parties with a vested interest to the table to compromise on the industry-backed legislation. Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, who sponsored similar legislation, House Bill 1239, would do the same.
Now, two amended versions of the bills are making their way through the House and Senate. It appears the lawmakers have built some consensus. The nursing home industry and the trial lawyers who sue those facilities on behalf of residents and their families now both support the bill.
But groups that directly represent people who live and work inside nursing homes continue to vehemently oppose the legislation. The AARP in a press release called the House bill “irresponsible” and “unconscionable.” The group predicted the bills, if passed, would make people suffer from inadequate care.
—Tampa Bay Times
Canadian police intercept convoy 'suspected' of heading to Ambassador Bridge, mayor says
DETROIT — Police in Windsor, Canada, on Tuesday intercepted a convoy of at least a half-dozen trucks suspected of heading back to the Ambassador Bridge just days after it reopened, Mayor Drew Dilkens said.
The mayor noted the convoy during a Wednesday afternoon briefing in which he sought to reassure small businesses and neighbors located or traveling near the approach of the bridge that the remaining barriers left in place after a nearly week-long blockade are still necessary.
A return to normal traffic flow is "not yet possible," he said.
Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno noted Wednesday that the convoy of "six or seven" trucks were about 155 miles from Windsor on Tuesday when the trucks were intercepted on the 401 westbound freeway.
The truck drivers said they were headed to Ottawa, added Deputy Police Chief Jason Bellaire, which is back the other way, he noted.
"This convoy has since circled back, traveling eastbound on the 401," Mizuno said.
Huron Church Road, the approach to the trade crossing which runs 24 hours a day between Detroit and Windsor, was blocked off for nearly a week until reopening late Sunday.
—The Detroit News
