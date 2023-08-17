Why trans people want to leave Florida — new survey shows impact of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
“Don’t say gay.” “Bathroom bills.” Bans on transgender healthcare.
This year, Florida lawmakers made national headlines for approving anti-LGBTQ+ measures. And as those laws went into effect, they have pushed a majority of transgender Floridians to consider leaving the state, according to results of a survey released Thursday morning.
The survey, co-sponsored and released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, found that four of five transgender people wanted — or were planning — to leave Florida for another state or country because of gender-affirming care bans. More than 93% stated that they feel less safe now than they did before the laws.
This spring, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed laws that banned gender-affirming care for minors and made it more difficult for trans adults to get healthcare. The governor also signed an expansion of what critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and prohibits school employees from using a student’s preferred pronouns.
—Miami Herald
Mayor Adams to visit Israel as country grapples with political turmoil
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is packing his passport this weekend for his first trip to Israel since becoming mayor, his office said Thursday, making the visit as the country grapples with turmoil over a proposed judicial overhaul.
Adams is slated to arrive in Jerusalem on Monday and stay there for three days before traveling to Tel Aviv next Wednesday and then returning to New York City a day later, according to the mayor’s office.
Adams will “meet with local and national leaders, learn about Israeli technology, and discuss combined efforts to combat antisemitism,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. While Adams has not gone to the democratic country as mayor, his then-Chief of Staff Frank Carone went for a visit in his official government role in July last year.
The mayor’s office did not identify which leaders Adams would meet with during the visit, which is to be sponsored by the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.
—New York Daily News
Wildfires once fueled extinctions in Southern California. Will it happen again?
LOS ANGELES — Tens of thousands of years ago, before the last ice age ended, vast herds of saber-toothed cats, giant sloths, American camels and other fantastic beasts roamed Southern California. Then they were gone. The culprit behind their disappearance has never been identified.
Scientists have floated theories over the decades — a dearth of prey for carnivores, overhunting by rapacious humans — yet none has fully explained why the ecosystem here changed so dramatically at the end of the Pleistocene epoch, some 13,000 years ago.
In a major new study, researchers used tangles of bones from the La Brea Tar Pits, ancient mud from the bottom of Lake Elsinore and an array of other evidence to piece together the region’s archaeological record. The results, published Thursday in the journal Science, paint an astonishingly detailed picture of the events that led to the animals’ disappearance. The findings are startling, both for the clarity of the evidence and for their disturbing similarities to today’s ecological crisis.
The authors concluded that the magnificent mammals of the Ice Age vanished with shocking speed when a period of warm, dry climate conditions coincided with the arrival of humans and a tool they struggled to contain: fire.
—Los Angeles Times
Sweden raises terror alert to Level 4, first time since 2016
COPENHAGEN — Sweden is raising its terror alert to the second highest level for the first time since 2016, the head of the country's domestic intelligence service Säpo said on Thursday.
Säpo boss Charlotte von Essen told a press conference in Stockholm that Sweden's alert level will be raised from 3 to 4, while Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed that terrorist acts had been prevented. In total, there are five terror warning levels, whereby Level 5 has never been used.
Tensions in Sweden, which wants to join NATO, have worsened and the threat of attacks is expected to remain for a long time, von Essen said. The decision was not based on a single incident, but on a long-term assessment.
Islamophobic actions by small groups in Sweden and neighboring Denmark, in which copies of the Quran were burned, have recently sparked angry protests and threats in several Muslim-majority countries. The Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was attacked.
—dpa
2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.