Bryan Kohberger's attorneys want indictment dismissed. It’s an ‘uphill battle,’ experts say
BOISE, Idaho — A motion to dismiss the indictment that accuses Bryan Kohberger of murdering four University of Idaho students, filed last week, would have far-reaching implications for the way grand juries indict people in Idaho if it succeeds, two retired Idaho Supreme Court justices told the Idaho Statesman.
Kohberger’s defense attorneys argued in the motion posted Thursday that grand jurors were incorrectly given a lower than necessary standard of proof to indict him.
The state court system announced in May that the grand jury for the case indicted him with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the fatal stabbings in November. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student in Pullman, Washington, roughly 9 miles from Moscow, where the killings took place on the border of Idaho.
The victims were University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, as well as junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against Kohberger.
CDC issues leprosy warning for people making Florida travel plans
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that cases of leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, are surging in Florida and should be considered when making travel plans.
The infectious disease primarily affects the skin and nervous system and can be easy to treat if caught early.
Leprosy has been historically uncommon in the United States, but has more than doubled in the South over the last 10 years. In a case report issued Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Central Florida has accounted for 81% of reported cases in the state and almost one-fifth of reported cases nationwide.
Of the 159 new leprosy cases reported in the United States in 2020, Florida was among the top reporting states with nearly 30 cases. The Florida Department of Health reported 19 cases from July 2022 to July 2023, with one South Florida case in Palm Beach County.
Waves along parts of California coast are getting bigger and badder due to climate change, new study says
SAN DIEGO — The average height of winter waves along parts of the California coast have increased by as much as 1 foot since 1970 largely due to climate change, increasing the threat of sea cliff collapses, according to a new study by UC San Diego.
The study, which heavily focuses on central California, also found that storms generating waves at least 13 feet tall now occur, on average, 23 times each winter, more than double what it was from 1949 to 1969.
"The dividing line was 1970, when global warming began to accelerate," said Peter Bromirski, a researcher at UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the lead author of the paper, which was published Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Ocean.
"Warming puts more energy into the atmosphere, and you end up with stronger storms, which produce stronger winds and higher waves," he said.
Saudi Arabia to host talks about Ukraine's peace plan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia will host top security officials from around 30 countries for talks this weekend aimed at forging a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine, Western diplomatic sources in Riyadh said.
The talks in Jeddah on Saturday and Sunday will be led by Saudi National Security Adviser and Minister of State Musaed al-Aiban, who extended the "secret invitations" during a meeting organized by Ukraine in Denmark in June, the sources told dpa.
Officials from the United States, European countries, Turkey and Egypt are expected to take part. Russia, however, will not attend. A Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow will monitor the meeting.
The gathering will discuss a peace plan put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late last year. Sources said there are Saudi efforts to find a compromise accepted by both sides, with the hope that "a global peace summit" to end the war could be held later this year.
