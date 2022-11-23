Police share little new information on University of Idaho killings, address stalker story
BOISE, Idaho — Authorities investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students still don’t have a suspect in custody and released almost nothing new about the killings at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Moscow.
Police gave a broad outline of the investigative steps being taken, including collecting DNA and photographic evidence from the home where the victims were found.
The four victims in the killings early Nov. 13 were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, who were close friends; and junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who were dating. The three women lived in the house, while Chapin was staying overnight with Kernodle.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry declined to say whether the attacker visited the first floor of the three-story rental house where two surviving roommates were during the attack. Two of the four slain students were on the second floor and two on the third, police have said.
—Idaho Statesman
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called this California state senator a ‘communist groomer’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club killed five people and injured many more, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose Twitter account recently was reinstated by Elon Musk, took to the platform to hurl an anti-LGBTQ slur at California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat.
It started Sunday when Wiener tweeted, “The word ‘groomer’ is categorically an anti-LGBTQ hate word. It’s super homophobic/transphobic. It plays into the slander that LGBTQ people are pedophiles. It’s no different than calling someone a (gay slur). If you call someone groomer, you’re inciting violence against LGBTQ people.”
Greene, reinstated over the weekend, tweeted Wiener’s post Tuesday, and used it to promote a bill she has drafted that would prevent transgender children from from receiving gender-affirming treatment.
“Pass my Protect Children’s Innocence Act to stop communist groomers like this from using state government power to take children away from their parents to allow a for-profit medical industry to chop off these confused children’s genitals before they are even old enough to vote,” Greene wrote.
—The Sacramento Bee
Tread lightly on politics at the Thanksgiving table, experts say
Don’t expect the entire family to show gratitude if politics are discussed at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
While 56% of adults surveyed by The Marist Poll this month said it was either “very likely” or “likely” that politics would come up at dinner, 42% said they dreaded having the conversation. However, 47% of the 1,296 American adults surveyed said they were eager to discuss their views, with Republicans (54%) and men (55%) most hungry for debate.
“I think that politics has become increasingly divided, so I think every year it’s getting a little more problematic,” said Kyle Spencer, journalist and author of “Raising Them Right,” a new book that focuses on youth, politics and extremism.
Whereas some debates may have been more nuanced in past years, Spencer said, people are arguing such “vastly different” viewpoints today.
—Boston Herald
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops
TEL AVIV, Israel — At least one person was killed and 18 people were injured in explosions at two different bus stops in the greater Jerusalem area on Wednesday.
One person died in the hospital after suffering critical injuries, a spokesperson for the ZAKA rescue service confirmed. Several people sustained serious injuries, Israel's rescue service said. The first blast occurred at a bus stop on the outskirts of the city, injuring 11 people.
Briefly afterward, reports emerged of a second explosion, said to have occurred at a bus stop in the Israeli settlement of Ramot, in the northern part of East Jerusalem. Rescue workers were at the scene to treat three injured, while a further four were taken to hospital with stress symptoms.
Police said they suspected a combined terrorist attack to be the cause of the blasts. A search for suspects was ongoing, it said.
—dpa
